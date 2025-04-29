Castleford Tigers looking to back up Giants step forward with Magic day out

Casteford Tigers players in celebratory mood at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Head coach Danny McGuire is hoping ​Castleford Tigers can now kick on after their 30-12 victory at Huddersfield Giants.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there were still some rough edges to smooth out it was an encouraging display from the Tigers who have shown real improvement in their last two matches and now go into their Magic Weekend game against Wakefield Trinity with more confidence.

"Last week and this week are a real step in the right direction,” said McGuire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We needed to keep believing. I thought we were the better team and we didn’t quite get what we deserved last week at Wakefield, but it gave us momentum and confidence and it was a really good team performance across the board.

"We wanted to back it up with another good strong performance and I think we’ve done that. The challenge is to do it again now.

"Wakefield are obviously playing really well, it’s a big occasion Magic Weekend and we’ll be ready, we’ll prepare well and I’m looking forward to the game already.

“We know where we are, but we want to compete, challenge. Anyone can beat anyone at the moment. There are some interesting results flying about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s a few teams probably separating themselves from the others, but I’d like to think we could ruffle a few feathers over these next few weeks.

"We’ve probably lacked a bit of physical presence, but we’ve had some good moments and I’m not writing off anything that we’ve done previously because a couple of different goal kicks here and there and our season looks a bit different.

"But we’ve added some presence, the new boys have settled in really well and it’s a really good group.”

The Tigers’ mid-season recruitment is not finished with McGuire admitting he would like to bring in another outside back plus a back rower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have also been linked with Salford half-back Chris Atkin this week and would link to keep French forward Jordan Dezaria beyond his month loan deal.

The victory at Huddersfield did come at some cost with Jeremiah Simbiken suffering a knee injury.

"It looks like he's got a decent injury. It's the game, that's why we have a squad and competition for places,” explained McGuire.

"He thinks it's more on the inside of his knee. We need to get the scans before we jump to conclusions.”

Captain Sam Wood also picked up a knock, but is expected to be available for Magic Weekend.