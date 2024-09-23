Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard has reflected on his first season in charge of a Super League club and has admitted that new signings are needed to strengthen the squad if the club is to kick on.

Lingard has overseen a small improvement in league position and points gained from 2023, but the Tigers have struggled against most of the top teams this year and will be looking to close the gap next season.

“We've been trying to work behind the scenes to get players in to strengthen not only the 17, but the squad as well,” said the Tigers head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our next step for next season is to make sure that our 17 is stronger than what it has been this year. It needs to be.

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard has looked back on his first year in charge. Picture: John Victor

“Maybe some of the people who have been in the 17 this year drop out to be that extended squad, which then strengthens us a little bit more.

“We are close to getting a couple over the line and we'll be working hard over these next couple of weeks to get some bodies in.

“I would say we need six or seven in. We need at least a couple of middles, potentially a back rower, a half-back and we've got Zac Cini confirmed already in the centre.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his first year in charge at Castleford, Lingard added: “I've learned a lot. Looking from the outside in a lot of people will talk about the defeats we've had – we've finished tenth in the league.

“But there's a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes that people don't really see and there's a lot of hard work.

“It's been tough, but it's been enjoyable. I came into the job with my eyes wide open and weren't expecting to come and be all flowers and roses and we were going to have £3 million to spend.

“We knew what this season was going to be about with the money being spent to secure the club's Super League future off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We knew it was going to be difficult and we were going to have to play with a weaker squad than a lot of people have got in Super League.

“It's been part of the enjoyment that we have been developing these less experienced players into trying to be Super League players in the future.

“We said at the start of the season that of the people coming in that not all would be a success. Some have already moved on, some will probably move on at the end of the season – but some have been a success as well.

“It's all about your learning as individuals and players developing and the group growing as well. It's been very difficult and hopefully next season will be a little bit easier than this one.

“The budget is going up, how much I'm not sure. Some of that is because of players coming out of contract and moving on, which will free up a little bit more budget.”