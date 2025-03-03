Castleford Tigers managing director Mark Grattan ends his 15 years service to club

Mark Grattan has left his role as Castleford Tigers managing director.

Castleford Tigers have begun the process of finding a new managing director after the long serving Mark Grattan has stepped down.

Grattan has left immediately after ending his 15 years of service to the club, which saw him also hold the commercial manager role.

Chairman Martin Jepson paid tribute to the outgoing managing director for the contribution he has made down the years at The Jungle.

He said: "I would like to put on record my thanks to Mark for all his years of service to the club. In particular, I would like to thank Mark for his hard work last year in helping the club secure its Super League status by attaining the requisite number of IMG grading points.

"This was a complicated piece of work that had to be delivered over a significant period of time. Everybody at the club will always be extremely grateful for this achievement."

On behalf of the Club I would like to wish Mark the very best of luck for the future and I know fans will show him their appreciation when they see him at a future game."

Mark said: “It’s been a real pleasure to serve the club for 15 years initially as a volunteer, then an employee and director of the Board.

"There have been many high points over the years including winning the League Leaders Shield, getting to the Grand Final and reaching two Challenge Cup finals, however the most memorable achievement was being awarded grade A status in October 2024.

“Getting the club through lockdown and the following two years really took its toll on me and I made the decision at the end of 2023 that once we had secured the Grade A status I would look to start the handover process.

"I would personally like to thank everyone I have worked with and alongside, both on field and off field, over the last 15 years. I have had the honour and pleasure of working with some of the most hard working and dedicated people I have ever come across.

"I would also like to thank the sponsors and fans of the club who have been incredible over the last 15 years.

"Finally, I would like to wish Martin Jepson and Steve Vause all the best and I look forward to coming down to the ground to support the team from the terraces as a fan, and enjoy the best atmosphere in Super League.”