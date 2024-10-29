​Danny McGuire has spoken of how privileged he feels at being given the chance to be Castleford Tigers’ new head coach.

​The 41-year-old former Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and England international has signed a three-year contract to take over from Craig Lingard.

Having served one season as assistant coach under Lingard, he is in a good position to know what is required at Cas and brings a wealth of playing experience to the role having been a Super League winner eight times, part of a World Club Challenge winning team on three occasions and a double Challenge Cup winner.

“I feel like I’m in a privileged position,” said McGuire.

Newly appointed Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire. Picture: John Victor

"Not many coaches get an opportunity to be in charge of such a historic and prestigious club, so I’m not taking that position for granted. I’m really looking forward to it.

“I got a taste last season of what the club is about. Obviously, we’ve seen the ambitions of the club now moving forward so I’m really happy and proud to be part of it.

“It’s always been my ambition. I’ve always said I’d like to be a head coach at some point. I wanted to earn my stripes. I wanted to do the time and be an assistant and do it the right way, which I feel like I have.

“This opportunity has come about and I feel like I’m ready. I feel like I’m ready to take it now. I feel like I’ve got the experience. I feel like I’ve learned a lot playing and under some really good coaches as well.

“I feel like I’ve got a good grip on where the club and where the team is at. I feel like I’m in a good position to move the team and the club forward.”

McGuire explained what he wants from the Tigers players and what they can expect when they report back in for pre-season training.

He said: “It’s just hard work, commitment, playing for the badge, that’s what it’s all about.

"Pre-season is tough, it’s where you lay your foundations, it’s where you are 70 minutes into a game and you call on some of the things you’ve done in pre-season.

"We are going to work the players hard. I’ve got my own beliefs on how things should be done and I’ll be looking to instil that into the players. I’ve got some new ideas and hopefully we can all come together and we can be in a good position come the start of the season."

In a message to supporters McGuire added: “Cas fans are proud, really loyal and support the players. My job is to get our players in a position to do that justice so the fans can be proud of the performances we are putting in.

"I’m looking forward to seeing them on the terraces and getting behind the boys.

"All I can say to them is that the players will be working hard, they’ll be putting in the hard yards and by round one we’ll be ready to play and hopefully put in some performances the fans are proud of.”