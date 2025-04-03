Castleford head coach Danny McGuire Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

With Castleford Tigers out of the Challenge Cup, the week off could give the club the chance to bring in some “reinforcements.”

Cas were soundly beaten 24-14 by Hull FC last Thursday evening to leave them joint-second bottom of Super League with only one win from their opening six games.

Assessing the start to the campaign, head coach Danny McGuire told the post-match press conference after last week’s defeat at The Jungle:

“We are lacking that toughness. The players care and the players are trying and are, in the main, committed. They are trying their best, but when we do get put under pressure we struggle. Any stress, or anything that doesn’t go our way, we collapse.

“Professional sport throws things at you. Rugby league is not perfect and it doesn’t always go your way. But you have to find a way to stick in there and be strong.

“We aren’t strong enough at the minute. We are not doing enough things strong enough to be able to handle pressure.”

He added: “We have got to have accountability, we have got to have people wanting to play well to keep hold of the shirt. It’s a precious shirt, to play for Castleford Tigers.

“You are in a privileged position and I just don’t feel like our players are showing that enough. They do care. They are trying, but it’s got to be a bit more than that.”

On the prospect of new arrivals, McGuire added:

“We are in for some players and hopefully we do get some reinforcements in. We are a bit light on numbers, with potentially a couple of injuries.

“We need some more bodies, we need some competition for places, we need people on their toes and playing well. We haven’t got enough people playing well at the minute. We do need to look at strengthening up a little bit.

“It’s experience and people that can guide you round the field, they are really important. It’s maybe something we need to look at.

“Last year, the club went different and tried to get some younger players in to look at developing some players. We do need a little bit more leadership and experience to help guide the team.”