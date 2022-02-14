Castleford Tigers' Nathan Massey has been granted a 12-month testimonial. Picture: Allan McKenzie/ SWpix.com

The one-club man is a deserving recipient of the testimonial honour for the 2023 season after more than 15 years with the Wheldon Road club.

After working his way through the academy system at Castleford, the now 32-year-old Massey made his debut against Lock Lane in 2007 in the Challenge Cup and has since gone on to play more than 260 games for the Tigers.

In that time he has seen a complete turnaround of the club’s fortunes from fighting to survive in the top-flight, to competing for silverware.

Massey has been part of the Tigers’ best days in recent years, featuring in both Challenge Cup Final appearances in 2014 and 2021, lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in 2017, and making it to Old Trafford for the Grand Final.

What Nathan brings to the team is not always the stuff fans will see on highlight reels, but he has been vitally important to the squad, doing the hard yards, the tough tackles, and being the engine in the middle of the field.

He has become one of the most respected players in the squad and is a popular figure with supporters, not least because of his loyalty to his hometown club.

Massey announced the news on his Twitter & Instagram accounts, saying: “I’m over the moon the RFL have granted me a 12-month testimonial for the 2023 season at Castleford Tigers! I’ve had the privilege to play my entire professional career (16 years and counting) at this great club, approaching 300 appearances in the famous Black & Amber!

"Details for sponsor opportunities, planned events etc will be posted in the near future! If anyone would like any details regarding sponsorship, please drop me a message of email [email protected]