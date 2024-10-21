Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Castleford Tigers have announced they have parted company with head coach Craig Lingard.

Lingard, who was appointed as head coach 12 months ago after a spell as assistant to Danny Ward, led the Tigers to a 10th place finish in Super League, winning eight of 29 games in all competitions.

New Tigers owner, and director, Martin Jepson, who only agreed the terms of an option agreement to purchase the club just four days ago, said in a statement on the club’s website:

“This wasn't an easy decision. Craig is a really decent guy and is well liked by our fans but I felt it was time for a different direction and a new voice in the dressing room.

Castleford Tigers have parted company with head coach Craig Lingard. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“The players are due back in a few weeks and I wanted to give a new coach the opportunity to shape pre-season and create a winning culture of his own.

“I would like to thank Craig for all his hard work over the past year as Head Coach and in his previous role as Assistant Head Coach.

“I would like to wish Craig the very best of luck for the future.”

Lingard joined Cas after four successful years as head coach at Batley Bulldogs, his third spell with the Mount Pleasant club following a sterling playing career which saw him become the Bulldogs’ all-time leading try scorer between 1998 and 2008, as well as being an assistant to former Tiger John Kear from 2013 to 2016.

Cas also confirmed that the search for a new head coach had begun.