Castleford ​Tigers put ‘final piece of spine’ in place for 2026 with fifth signing from NRL

New Castleford Tigers signing Tom Weaver is the final piece of the creative team for next season according to Chris Chester. Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images

​Castleford Tigers believe they have the creative team they want now for next year with confirmation of the signing of Australian half-back Tom Weaver.

​The 22-year-old has joined on a two-year deal ahead of the 2026 season, following three years of first grade experience with NRL side Gold Coast Titans.

He will team up with Samoan international Daejarn Asi at half-back, with fellow new signing Blake Taaffe also able to play in the position and promising youngster Jenson Windley plus the experienced Chris Atkin as back-ups in a department looking much stronger on paper than the 2025 options.

"I'm really excited about Tom Weaver joining our club,” said director of rugby Chris Chester. "He's the final piece of our spine for 2026.

"Tom is an organising, on-the-ball number seven who has a strong running and kicking game.

"I know Ryan (Carr) can take Tom's game to a whole new level and I'm really looking forward to seeing him get to work in pre-season.”

Weaver made his NRL debut in 2023 against Penrith Panthers and featured in five NRL Premiership games during the 2025 campaign, scoring 18 points thanks to his goal kicking.

He also made 39 appearances in the Queensland Cup for Tweed, scoring six tries, and played a key role in a Mal Meninga Cup Grand Final victory in 2021, where he was awarded the ‘Player to Bank’ accolade for his performance.

He becomes the fifth player to join the Tigers from the NRL for next year, alongside Blake Taaffe, Brock Greacen, Semi Valemei and Mikaele Ravalawa as part of their big rebuilding plans in the club’s centenary year.

Castleford have made room for Weaver on their overseas quota by releasing hooker Liam Horne from the final year of his contract, allowing him to join Leigh Leopards.

The 27-year-old PNG international was Tigers’ player of the year in 2024 and scored seven tries in 57 games for the club.

Outside back Will Tate has also departed, having signed for local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Injuries restricted the 23-year-old to just 15 appearances in two-and-a-half years with the Tigers, but he showed flashes of his ability when given an opportunity and scored a hat-trick of tries in his final Cas appearance against St Helens last month.