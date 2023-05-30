Castleford Tigers ready to strike for 'right player' after salary cap space made
Head coach Andy Last said that space had been made on the budget he was working under that would allow him to bring players in if he believed they would improve what they already have.
Several targets have already been identified, including Sam Wood, Josh Simm, Jordy Crowther and Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt, but Last warned that the money had to be spent wisely.
He explained: “We now have a clear pathway and some (salary) cap space to look at some players that can come in and help us moving forward.
“The position Adz plays in we are able to fill from within, but we are looking into the market and seeing what’s out there to bring someone in between now and the end of the season.
"But it’s a tough market, we don’t to make signings for the sake of signings. If a player comes available who we think we can improve us we will strike.”
Milner, meanwhile, admitted it was difficult for him to leave Castleford for pastures new at Huddersfield.
He said: “It has been my life for 13-plus years, from making my debut at 18 years old in 2010, to going on to make 301 appearances and featuring in both a Grand Final and a Challenge Cup final and being part of the first Cas team to ever win the league, in 2017
“I can honestly say I have put my heart and soul into the club and have got everything and more out of it
“I have had some of the most incredible experiences that'll never be forgotten and made some of the best friendships along the way
“I am immensely proud to have worn the Cas colours and represented this amazing club for so long. It has been an incredibly emotional time for me to leave, but I am looking forward to a new challenge."
After another defeat, at Huddersfield, Cas now turn their attention to the Magic Weekend, which returns to St James’ Park in Newcastle this weekend.
They take on Leeds Rhinos in the final game to take place on Saturday, kicking off at 6pm, and it is a revenge mission after they lost 34-20 to their local rivals at Magic last year, although the Tigers did beat the Headingley men 14-8 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle in March.