Castleford Tigers' Sam Wood 'shocked' to be selected for England against France
The Dewsbury-born centre has impressed as a regular starter at Cas following his move from Hull KR in the off season.
And his consistent performances in a Tigers team that has not always been so consistent in 2024 have caught the eye of England boss Shaun Wane who has selected him in his 20-man squad.
Wood came through Huddersfield Giants’ academy and had spells on loan or dual-registration with a variety of clubs, including Halifax, Batley Bulldogs and his hometown Dewsbury Rams, before joining Hull KR in 2022.
Following his England call-up, he said: “I am over the moon and a bit shocked to be honest.
"Shaun rang me and I was sat in the garden with my family and it was completely out of the blue.
"I’m a bit nervous and a bit anxious about what’s going to happen, but I am just going to try and enjoy it, soak it all up and enjoy the experience.”
England coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m pleased with the squad we’ve brought together for this mid-season international and there is a strong balance between some more experienced international players and some newer faces to the England squad.
“All of the new players who have come into the squad have impressed me with their performances in the Betfred Super League this season and have earned their spot. Having travelled to face France back in 2021, we know they will offer us a stern test which is exactly what we need ahead of the two-game series against Samoa this autumn.”
England squad: Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves), George Delaney (St Helens), Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington), Tom Johnstone (Catalans Dragons), Matty Lees (St Helens), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), James McDonnell (Leeds), Elliot Minchella (Hull KR), Harry Newman (Leeds), Matty Nicholson (Warrington), Brad O’Neill, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson (all Wigan), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington), Oliver Wilson (Huddersfield Giants), Sam Wood (Castleford Tigers).
