Castleford Tigers set to announce new head coach this week after final interviews

​Castleford Tigers expect to be able to announce their new head coach this week following final interviews.

​Director of rugby and current interim head coach Chris Chester has put a timescale on developments with the big appointment to succeed Danny McGuire.

It is likely whoever takes over the hot seat will not be able to officially start work with the Tigers until the end of the season, but the decision is close to being made this week.

Several candidates have been linked with the job, including former Featherstone Rovers head coach Ryan Carr and current Salford boss Paul Rowley.

“We’re not far away,” said Chester after the 36-6 defeat to Hull KR last Saturday. “We’ve got another interview tomorrow, one on Monday, and there’ll be another one on Tuesday.

"It’s important that we get this decision right.

“I’d like an announcement before the next game. I think that just really sends a real positive message and there’ll be a lot of positive news off the back of the new signing.

“I’m looking forward to getting that announcement and I’m looking forward to sitting back up in the stands in 2026.”

On the way recruitment is shaping up for 2026 Chester explained: “It’s important that I provide the new coach with the tools and I think I’ve put a pretty good squad together for 2026 and there’s a lot to be excited about. I’m really excited about 2026.

“Recruitment-wise, we’re well down the line with it. There’s probably a squad of 25 or 26 as it stands and I’m just a bit reluctant just to spend up just while we’re waiting to get the new coach on board.”

Cas are back at home on Saturday in a local derby at home to Leeds Rhinos and Chester is keen to see the players turn round their fortunes.

He added: “We don’t want to finish with a whimper.

"There’s a lot of players here that are contracted and that are playing for contracts. There’s a lot of players here that will be moving on as well.

"So we’ve got seven weeks here to really dig in and spend some time together as a group, because it’ll be the final time that this group plays together come the last game of the season.”