Castleford Tigers set to warm up in Spain after announcing game in Valencia

Castleford Tigers are heading for a warm weather training camp after announcing plans to pep up their preparations for the new Super League campaign with a trip to Spain.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The Tigers have also agreed to play Valencia Huracanes in Spain over the weekend of January 18. The match is part of a week-long training camp, which forms a two-year agreement between the clubs for 2025 and 2026 designed to provide warm-weather, pre-season camps.

The Tigers will be supporting Valencia Huracanes’ efforts to grow the game in Spain through the partnership, which will also see some Tigers players play for the Huracanes as they look to revisit league entry should the option open up in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trip to Spain is important for the boys, we get to do more in the warmer weather, running drills and technicals without the impact of the colder weather in the UK,” said Tigers director of rugby Danny Wilson.

Castleford Tigers will play against Valencia Huracanes early in 2025. Picture by Matt West/SWpix.com

“The addition of the match against the Huracanes is the perfect way for the squad to test themselves and put into practice what we have been training for since November.

"We would love to see as many Cas fans as possible joining us in Spain to roar on the boys. Because it’s a low-key time of year in Spain we want to get closer to our fans, so those that come will be able to take part in some one-off events which will make the trip a trip of a lifetime.”

Huracanes chairman Dean Buchan said: “We are obviously delighted to announce this partnership with Castleford Tigers. It will have a massive effect on rugby league in Spain and hopefully start an exciting new chapter, as we look to grow the game, grow home grown talent and the Huracanes brand.”