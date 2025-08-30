Castleford Tigers show intent with second big signing of the week confirmed

Mikaele Ravalawa will join Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2026 season.

Castleford Tigers believe they have made another statement of intent for 2026 with their second big signing from down under confirmed this week.

Winger Mikaele Ravalawa will arrive from St George-Illawarra Dragons after signing on a three-year deal starting next season.

The 27-year-old has a good try scoring record with 67 in 101 appearances in the NRL and was a member of Fiji’s squad at the 2022 World Cup.

Ravalawa has spent this year on loan at South Sydney Rabbitohs, but has only played three times.

With his move to England the player will reunite with new Castleford head coach Ryan Carr, who is assistant at St George.

“I'm really excited to come and join a new team,” he said. “I can’t wait to come over and start new again.

"I was happy with the way they treated me; everything was really positive. I’m looking forward to getting ready to rip in with the boys and experience a new country.

"My strengths are my kick returns and scoring some tries. I just want to get back on the field and yardage carry, get the team out of our endzone and keep running hard.

"This is my second time coming overseas and it’s just exciting.”

Director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I'm delighted that we've able to bring the quality of Mikaele over to the Castleford Tigers for the next three years.

"I think this signing shows how serious we are as a club to get things right on the field for 2026.

"Mika has a high work rate, great yardage carry and is also a proven try scorer at the highest level.

"I know Mika is really excited about joining up with Ryan Carr again and is really excited to taste the experience of playing at The OneBore Stadium.”