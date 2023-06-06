Castleford Tigers skipper Paul McShane granted Rugby League testimonial

The former Man of Steel began his career at Leeds Rhinos and rose through the youth ranks before going on to make 63 appearances for the Headingley club.

Loan spells at Hull, Widnes Vikings, and Hunslet Hawks followed before he moved to Wakefield Trinity.

But it is at Castleford that the 33-year-old has really flourished since joining the Wheldon Road club in 2015.

Paul McShane in action for Castleford Tigers at last weekend's Magic Weekend. Picture: Rob Hare

McShane has now made 211 appearances for the Tigers, scoring 29 tries and kicking 68 goals.

His most impressive season for the club came in 2020 when he received the Steve Prescott Man of Steel Award as the best player in Super League.

His performances in a Cas shirt earned him international call-ups in 2021 with Shaun Wane naming him in the England squad to face the Combined Nations All Stars and France in 2021 with the Tigers’ number nine making appearances in both fixtures.

Ahead of the 2022 season, McShane was appointed captain of the club, a position he still carries with pride.

On social media McShane said: “Recently I have been granted a 12-month testimonial by the RFL for 2024 season. In 2024 I will be heading into my 15th season having made my debut in 2009.

"Having played over 300 career games, combined with coaching my amateur club for 10-plus years, being honoured with a testimonial is something that I am truly grateful for.

"I’d like to thank Craig (SMTMUK), the clubs, players, coaches, sponsors and fans that have helped and supported me throughout my career. Especially everyone involved at Castleford Tigers, without this club I don’t think I’d be the player that I’ve become.

"Also, to my friends and family, I hope I have made you someone to be proud of. I thank you for your support and sacrifices from the age of six.

"Finally, Vik and the boys. I play rugby because I love our sport, but you three are my reason why. I hope I can continue to make you proud.