Castleford Tigers supporting MND with special new Magic Weekend kit

The Tigers will wear a special shirt for the Betfred Super League fixture taking place at Newcastle’s St James’s Park on Saturday, July 9.

And from the sale of every Tigers Magic Weekend 2022 shirt sold, £5 will be donated to each of the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build The Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Designed and created in conjunction with Tigers’ official kit partners OXEN, the predominantly black kit features orange hoops, the Rob Burrow 7 signature fundraising logo, as well as all our club kit partners turning their branding orange in support of the MND Association, whose colours are orange.

Jake Mamo in Castleford Tigers' special Magic Weekend kit in which they will be paying tribute to Rob Burrow.

Burrow was raised in Castleford, but became one of the most successful rugby league players of all time at Leeds Rhinos.

Since being diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, Rob and his family have been incredible ambassadors for the MND community and Cas as a club are thrilled to do our part in also raising funds with the new kit.

Castleford Tigers would like to express thanks to their kit partners for their ongoing support of the club and for kindly agreeing to turn their kit branding orange in support of both Rob Burrow and the MND Association.

Castleford Tigers will be paying tribute to Rob Burrow, Leeds Rhinos' legendary number 7..