Castleford Tigers turn to Chris Chester as interim head coach after sacking Danny McGuire

Danny McGuire has waved goodbye to Castleford Tigers after being sacked as head coach. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Chris Chester looks set to be in charge of ​Castleford Tigers for their trip to bottom of the table Salford Red Devils this Sunday following the club’s decision to sack head coach Danny McGuire.

​Chester – who was appointed by the club as director of rugby in May – has taken over head coach duties on an interim basis with McGuire’s short spell as boss brought to an abrupt halt following the poor performance and defeat to fellow strugglers Huddersfield Giants last Thursday.

Announcing the decision to relieve former Leeds Rhinos star McGuire of his duties, the Tigers issued a statement, which read: “Following a board meeting today (Monday), Castleford Tigers can confirm the departure of Danny McGuire as head coach.

"Chris Chester will take over head coach duties on an interim basis with immediate effect.”

Chairman Martin Jepson commented: “It has been a challenging season, but in particular, the result and performance in last week’s game against Huddersfield were hugely disappointing for me and everybody involved with the club.

"The board felt that a change of direction was therefore needed.

"I would like to put on record my thanks to Danny for his hard work at the club over the past two years, both as an assistant and head coach and I wish him well in the future.”

McGuire has only been in charge for 17 Super League games plus one Challenge Cup tie and has not enjoyed a successful spell since the surprise decision to sack Craig Lingard last October.

He was given a three-year deal after stepping up following a year as Lingard's assistant.

In his first permanent head coach role McGuire made a poor start with the Tigers losing to Championship side Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

Since then results and performances have been mixed and the off season recruitment has been questioned, leading to a number of new players coming in since the start of the campaign. The Huddersfield defeat was the 13th from 17 league matches.

Cas have lost twice to both local rivals Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos in 2025, but there have been some good wins – at Hull FC in particular last month – and the club have been unlucky in close games with leaders Hull KR and second-placed Wigan Warriors in particular.