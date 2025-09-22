Castleford Tigers unveil new look crest for centenary year

Castleford Tigers have revealed a new crest.

Castleford Tigers are to have a new look for their centenary year after unveiling a new crest.

The Tigers are set to celebrate their 100 years of existence in 2026 and kicked off the events to mark it with a centenary season launch and a rebranding with a new logo will that will appear on all their kit and merchandise for 2026 and beyond.

Featuring a more modern tiger than on the previous logo, the badge sits within a Roman shield, which is a nod to the town of Castleford’s coat of arms.

Stripes run through the shield, inspired by the club’s famous 1986 shirt and the new look also proudly features the words “Castleford Tigers” and the year of the club's birth, 1926.

Martin Jepson earmarked the creation of a modern new badge on his list of priorities after becoming Castleford Tigers owner.

A new font and Pantone palette have also been confirmed, enabling what the club says will be a more consistent and professional approach to branding.

Owner and lifelong Cas fan Martin Jepson had the creation of a modern badge high on his list of priorities after acquiring the club.

His vision is to grow Castleford on and off the pitch and return the side to former glories.

About eight months ago, a team was formed to deliver the project, with supporters Ollie Mitchell and Arron Moss and podcaster Ross Williams joining Jepson and designer Stella Odysseos. Together, they reviewed every element of the logo, ensuring it will take the Tigers confidently into the next 100 years.

Jepson said: “One phrase that kept coming up over the period we worked together on the badge was ‘respecting heritage and embracing tomorrow,’ which I feel we have achieved.

"For too long we have seen inconsistencies in the club's colours and branding and this new approach gives us the opportunity to start again with a strong and recognisable badge, steeped in our history.

"We have many improvements to make on the field, but those must be supported by a new approach to everything off the pitch too – and this will go a long way to helping us achieve that.

“I’d like to thank Ollie, Arron, Ross, and Stella for their passion for the club and their drive. Together I believe we have created a fantastic new identity while staying loyal to the things that are most important to our fan base.”

Over the coming weeks, the Tigers’ previous logo will be gradually phased out across the stadium and all digital platforms as the club closes the chapter on 2025 and looks ahead to 2026 and, they hope, another 100 years.

Prices for 2026 memberships will be announced early next week and the 2026 kit will be on sale from next weekend.

The club has just come to the end of a tough season on the pitch when head coach Danny McGuire was sacked and are hoping for a fresh new approach next year under newly appointed Australian coach Ryan Carr with a new look squad promised for fans to get behind.

Already several signings have been confirmed with more to come as an improvement on a second from bottom finish in Super League in 2025 is being demanded by the owner and supporters.

"I feel a lot of excitement on the direction that the club is heading in the near future," said new boss Carr when his appointment was confirmed.

"It deserves to be better than where it is and that's where we need to take it. I feel the room for growth is really fast at the club – I'm excited to get started."