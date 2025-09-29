Castleford Tigers' Wheelchair team enjoy thrilling Grand Final triumph

Castleford Tigers' Wheelchair Rugby League team celebrate after winning the Betfred Championship play-off Grand Final.

Castleford Tigers’ Wheelchair Rugby League team crowned their fine season when they triumphed in the Betfred Championship Grand Final.

Despite trailing by four points at half-time in their game against Rochdale Hornets at the Belle Vue Leisure Centre, Manchester, the Tigers came through strongly to win 58-46.

It was tight almost to the conclusion as the Tigers were only six points ahead with two minutes remaining.

But they produced a strong finish with Jenson Westerman scoring the match winning try and Patrick Murphy converting to seal a fantastic victory.

Murphy was successful with two goals and also scored a try, but player of the match was Luis Domingos – who was recently selected for the England squad to travel to Australia this October – as he showed the kind of form his country will be needing in collecting four tries.

Teammate Charlie Hansen-Sykes also proved a great finished as he went one better with five tries while Gary Atkinson finished with five goals.

Rochdale were tough opponents, however, as Kiran Holt scored a hat-trick of tries, there were two each from Callum Young and Wes Groot and one by Tom Graves. Groot was successful with seven goals.

Castleford have enjoyed a rapid rise in 2025. Having only founded their first Wheelchair team late last season, they already they have two trophies, having won the Challenge Trophy in April when beating North Wales Crusaders in the final.

"It feels good, it was one of the best games,” said Domingos after the final.

"We always make it hard for ourselves and Rochdale gave us the game of our lives. It was amazing and nice to win the league with Cas.

"We started well then started shaking, but in the second half we showed composure to play our game.”

The final winning Tigers team was: Gary Atkinson, Luis Domingos, Ash Lockwood, Charlie Hansen-Sykes, Calum Japel. Subs: Patrick Murphy, Steve Spruyt, Bev Walker, Jenson Westerman.