Challenge Cup Finals Day: Live updates from Wembley as Featherstone Rovers face York Knights in 1895 Cup final

By Adam Cheshire
Published 7th Jun 2025, 15:28 BST
Wembley Stadium on Challenge Cup Finals Day.Wembley Stadium on Challenge Cup Finals Day.
Wembley Stadium on Challenge Cup Finals Day.
Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Featherstone Rovers take on York Knights in the final of the 1895 Cup.

It’s one of rugby league’s most special occasions – Challenge Cup Finals Day! Hull KR versus Warrington Wolves may be the main event (kick off 3pm) for the neutral but we’re here to see if Featherstone Rovers can lift the 1895 Cup for the second time in five seasons against York Knights in what is a re-run of the 2021 showpiece event.

Will history repeat itself at Wembley? Stay with us to find out! Kick off is scheduled at 5.45pm.

Challenge Cup Finals Day LIVE

17:17 BST

30 minutes

We should be about 30 minutes or so away from kick off in the 1895 Cup final but the celebrations with the trophy on the pitch in front of the KR fans are only just getting into full swing.

17:16 BST

Fev fans

As promised earlier, here’s our special article put together by Kara McKune about Rovers fans who have made the trip to Wembley:

https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/in-pictures-fans-share-support-for-featherstone-rovers-ahead-of-1895-cup-final-appearance-5165996

17:09 BST

Trophy lift

There’s the trophy lift. A moment for everyone connected with Hull KR. Will there be joyous scenes of celebration for everyone connected with Featherstone Rovers later tonight?

17:06 BST

York

Back to the 1895 Cup, here is how Fev’s opponents York line up this evening:

Mata’afa, Brown, Buchanan, Field, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Ta’ai, Dee, Bailey, Thompson

Interchanges: Cook, Santi, Gannon, Hudson

17:04 BST

Hull KR

Now it’s the Robins’ turn. They last lifted the cup here in 1980!

17:02 BST

Warrington

The Wolves head to the Royal Box first, the players walk dejectedly past the famous Challenge Cup trophy.

17:00 BST

Featherstone

Here is how Paul Cooke’s men line up this evening:

Aekins, Olpherts, Hardcastle, Gale, Wynne, Reynolds, Hampshire, Springer, Jubb, Beckett, Day, Webb, Addy

Interchanges: Jones, Williams, Vuniyayawa, Arnold

17:00 BST

Team News

As the celebrations continue for Hull KR, the team news is in for Fev for their final...

16:57 BST

1895 Cup

Will we have drama like this in the 1895 Cup final? We are about 45 minutes away from kick off! Stay with us!

16:56 BST

Hull KR

Hull KR players are celebrating with their fans away to our left. Great scenes here at Wembley.

16:54 BST

Score

It finishes 8-6 to Hull KR. They have ended 45 years of hurt. Warrington fans away to our right hand side head to the exit.

16:53 BST

Drama

Unbelievable drama here right at the death as Tom Davies touches down before Mikey Lewis sent over the conversion from near the touchline. Wow!

16:51 BST

Challenge Cup

Fabulous scenes here as Hull KR score a dramatic late converted try to win the Challenge Cup!

16:27 BST

20 minutes

We have 20 minutes remaining in the Challenge Cup final. It’s still 6-2 to Warrington Wolves.

16:23 BST

Fev Fans

And, as promised, here are those pictures. Do you recognise anyone?

https://www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/news/people/ab-sundecks-1895-cup-final-28-photos-of-featherstone-rovers-fans-arriving-at-wembley-5165994

16:22 BST

Photos

We will also have some photos to share with you from our photographer Gerard Binks. He’s been out and about snapping Fev fans outside Wembley.

16:08 BST

Coverage

During the build-up to our big game at 5.45pm, my fantastic colleague, Kara McKune, has been out and about speaking to Fev fans. I will share that with you when that lands on the Wakefield Express website shortly.

16:02 BST

Second half

Warrington and Hull KR are back out for the second half. We will keep you updated with how that goes in the second 40. Currently 6-2 in favour of the Wolves.

