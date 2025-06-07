Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Featherstone Rovers take on York Knights in the final of the 1895 Cup.

Challenge Cup Finals Day: Live updates from Wembley as Featherstone Rovers face York Knights in 1895 Cup final
It’s one of rugby league’s most special occasions – Challenge Cup Finals Day! Hull KR versus Warrington Wolves may be the main event (kick off 3pm) for the neutral but we’re here to see if Featherstone Rovers can lift the 1895 Cup for the second time in five seasons against York Knights in what is a re-run of the 2021 showpiece event.
Will history repeat itself at Wembley? Stay with us to find out! Kick off is scheduled at 5.45pm.
Challenge Cup Finals Day LIVE
30 minutes
We should be about 30 minutes or so away from kick off in the 1895 Cup final but the celebrations with the trophy on the pitch in front of the KR fans are only just getting into full swing.
Fev fans
As promised earlier, here’s our special article put together by Kara McKune about Rovers fans who have made the trip to Wembley:
Trophy lift
There’s the trophy lift. A moment for everyone connected with Hull KR. Will there be joyous scenes of celebration for everyone connected with Featherstone Rovers later tonight?
York
Back to the 1895 Cup, here is how Fev’s opponents York line up this evening:
Mata’afa, Brown, Buchanan, Field, Galeano, Hingano, Harris, Martin, McShane, Ta’ai, Dee, Bailey, Thompson
Interchanges: Cook, Santi, Gannon, Hudson
Hull KR
Now it’s the Robins’ turn. They last lifted the cup here in 1980!
Warrington
The Wolves head to the Royal Box first, the players walk dejectedly past the famous Challenge Cup trophy.
Featherstone
Here is how Paul Cooke’s men line up this evening:
Aekins, Olpherts, Hardcastle, Gale, Wynne, Reynolds, Hampshire, Springer, Jubb, Beckett, Day, Webb, Addy
Interchanges: Jones, Williams, Vuniyayawa, Arnold
Team News
As the celebrations continue for Hull KR, the team news is in for Fev for their final...
1895 Cup
Will we have drama like this in the 1895 Cup final? We are about 45 minutes away from kick off! Stay with us!
Hull KR
Hull KR players are celebrating with their fans away to our left. Great scenes here at Wembley.
Score
It finishes 8-6 to Hull KR. They have ended 45 years of hurt. Warrington fans away to our right hand side head to the exit.
Drama
Unbelievable drama here right at the death as Tom Davies touches down before Mikey Lewis sent over the conversion from near the touchline. Wow!
Challenge Cup
Fabulous scenes here as Hull KR score a dramatic late converted try to win the Challenge Cup!
20 minutes
We have 20 minutes remaining in the Challenge Cup final. It’s still 6-2 to Warrington Wolves.
Fev Fans
And, as promised, here are those pictures. Do you recognise anyone?
Photos
We will also have some photos to share with you from our photographer Gerard Binks. He’s been out and about snapping Fev fans outside Wembley.
Coverage
During the build-up to our big game at 5.45pm, my fantastic colleague, Kara McKune, has been out and about speaking to Fev fans. I will share that with you when that lands on the Wakefield Express website shortly.
Second half
Warrington and Hull KR are back out for the second half. We will keep you updated with how that goes in the second 40. Currently 6-2 in favour of the Wolves.
