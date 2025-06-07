Wembley Stadium on Challenge Cup Finals Day.

Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Featherstone Rovers take on York Knights in the final of the 1895 Cup.

It’s one of rugby league’s most special occasions – Challenge Cup Finals Day! Hull KR versus Warrington Wolves may be the main event (kick off 3pm) for the neutral but we’re here to see if Featherstone Rovers can lift the 1895 Cup for the second time in five seasons against York Knights in what is a re-run of the 2021 showpiece event.