Welcome to our live coverage of Wakefield Trinity's Challenge Cup quarter-final tie at home to Leigh Leopards.

Challenge Cup: Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards LIVE
We will bring you all of the major updates with Wakefield Trinity just two wins away from a return to Wembley! We will also have a match report after the full-time hooter as well as some reaction from Daryl Powell.
HERE THEY COME!!!
THE TEAMS ARE OUT. THE FIREWORKS ARE GOING OFF!!!
Atmosphere
The atmosphere is ramping up, as Daryl Powell takes his seat a few rows higher up in the press box.
Lights dimmed
The floodlights have been dimmed. That can only mean one thing. We are set for a fantastic firework display on the far side near the Leigh fans. the flame throwers are going off in front of the main stand.
Wakefield
And they are closely followed back into the sheds by the home side, roared on by the Trinity supporters.
Leigh
The visitors complete their warm-up and they are warmly clapped off by a strong army of fans on the far side.
Home form
It’s been three defeats from three Super League games here at Belle Vue. But what great timing it would be for Trin to get their first win at home in the last-eight of the Challenge Cup.
Trin’s win at Leigh last Friday night was their fifth on the road in 2025. It added to Super League victories at Leeds Rhinos on the opening day and at Warrington Wolves, while Powell’s men have triumphed at Goole Vikings and Huddersfield Giants in the Challenge Cup. However, the away form is in stark contrast to their home form.
Cheers
Lovely cheers as the Trin players come out for their warm-up. It’s going to be another healthy home crowd this evening at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.
Challenge Cup
It was such a great occasion last June at Wembley. It was a long-awaited return to the national stadium. But Trin have not won the Challenge Cup since 1963. That’s 62 very long years. Will that come to an end in 2025?
30 minutes
We have got 30 minute until kick off. It is a lovely Spring evening. The sun has been shining directly into the press box in the Neil Fox Main Stand, but it’s become a bit chilly now that it has started to set in the North-West corner.
Leigh
No doubt Adrian Lam will be looking a positive response from his side following last week’s result and performance.
Leigh
And this is how Leigh line up tonight:
Armstrong, Hodgson, Niu, Hanley, Brand, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Mulhern, O’Neill, Halton, Liu
Interchanges: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, Brogan
Last Friday
And of course, we have got to talk about last Friday. What a performance that was from Trin as they continued their sensational away form, beating Leigh 40-14.
Tweaks
Daryl Powell has made just a couple of tweaks to the side which impressively swept aside tonight’s visitors last week at Leigh Sports Village. Jack Croft comes in for Josh Griffin, and Renouf Atoni is in for Caius Faatili.
Wakefield
This is how Trin line up for this evening’s clash:
Rourke, M Russell, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Lino, O Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Croft, Vagana, Pitts
Interchanges: Rodwell, Atoni, Cozza, Smith
Team news
The team news is on the way...
Wembley
Of course, Trinity had that memorable trip to Wembley last year for the 1895 Cup final, in which they beat Sheffield Eagles 50-6. It was their first appearance at the national stadium since 1979.
EXCITING TIMES!!
What a night it could be for Trinity! They are just two wins away from a second successive appearance at Wembley! Can they make it into the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup? Stay with us to find out. Kick off is at 8pm.
Comment Guidelines
