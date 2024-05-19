Live

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 19th May 2024, 14:28 BST
FLAIR Stadium ahead of Dewsbury Rams versus Featherstone Rovers.
Dewsbury Rams entertain Featherstone Rovers in Round 8 of the Betfred Championship this afternoon.

We will bring you all the major updates from the game as the Rams look to climb off the bottom of the table while Fev seek to continue their impressive form. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.

16:46 BST

Full time

Stay with us for a match report and reaction, as Fev make it five wins on the bounce as the Rams remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

16:45 BST

Full time

The hooter sounds! It’s all over! Great recovery from Fev after that slow start. Deserved winners in the end. Far too strong.

12-46

16:44 BST

Conversion

Addy gets his fifth conversion.

12-46

16:43 BST

TRYYYY

Another one! Try number 9! It’s a second one for Jones who sprints 40 metres!

12-44

16:40 BST

Conversion

Addy makes the conversion. Four out of eight for him today.

12-40

16:39 BST

TRRRYYY

Brad England is over Fev. The lead just gets bigger.

12-38

16:38 BST

77

Matt Garside is announced as the Rams’ man of the match. He has had a good game.

12-34

16:30 BST

Conversion

Danny Addy gets this one! Much to the ironic cheers from the Fev fans!

12-34

16:29 BST

TRYY

It’s Jack Bussey who is over.

16:28 BST

TRRRYYY

If it wasn;t over a moment ago, it is now.

12-32

