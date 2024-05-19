Dewsbury Rams entertain Featherstone Rovers in Round 8 of the Betfred Championship this afternoon.

Championship: Dewsbury Rams v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from the game as the Rams look to climb off the bottom of the table while Fev seek to continue their impressive form. We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps.
Full time
Stay with us for a match report and reaction, as Fev make it five wins on the bounce as the Rams remain rooted to the bottom of the table.
Full time
The hooter sounds! It’s all over! Great recovery from Fev after that slow start. Deserved winners in the end. Far too strong.
12-46
Conversion
Addy gets his fifth conversion.
12-46
TRYYYY
Another one! Try number 9! It’s a second one for Jones who sprints 40 metres!
12-44
Conversion
Addy makes the conversion. Four out of eight for him today.
12-40
TRRRYYY
Brad England is over Fev. The lead just gets bigger.
12-38
Matt Garside is announced as the Rams’ man of the match. He has had a good game.
12-34
Conversion
Danny Addy gets this one! Much to the ironic cheers from the Fev fans!
12-34
TRYY
It’s Jack Bussey who is over.
TRRRYYY
If it wasn;t over a moment ago, it is now.
12-32
