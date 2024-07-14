Live

Championship: Halifax Panthers v Featherstone Rovers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Jul 2024, 14:10 BST
The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.
The Shay. Photo by Simon Hall.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Halifax Panthers and Featherstone Rovers as rugby league comes home to The Shay.

We will bring you all the major updates from the Round 15 fixture as Fax return to The Shay after a 43-day absence, looking to bounce back from last week’s 28-0 defeat at Sheffield Eagles. Fev, meanwhile, ended a five-game losing run last Sunday by thrashing Whitehaven to firmly remain the play-off hunt. A win for the 11th placed Panthers, however, will put them just two points behind Rovers in the Championship table. It should be a cracker! We will also have a match report and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:44 BST

Full time

Thank you for your company this afternoon.

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:44 BST

Full time

Stay with us on the Halifax Courier and Wakefield Express websites as we will have a match report with you shortly and reaction from both Liam Finn and James Ford.

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:43 BST

Full time

Fax gave it everything in that second half but the damage was done in the first half thanks to tries from Brad Day and Connor Barley.

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:42 BST

Full time

And there is the hooter! Fev beat Fax 14-6 at The Shay.

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:37 BST

75

Johnson thinks he’s over for a great score but the referee says no. Into the final five minuytes. it could be a grandstand finish.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:31 BST

70

Into the final ten minutes here at The Shay.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:24 BST

64

Greta defending by Fax as they hold up Fev. Brilliant defensive work there.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:23 BST

62

The penalty count is rising against Fax. Fev on top and are pushing Fax back right on their own line.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:19 BST

58

But Fev can’t make the most of it! Fax survive and they now have the opportunity to go forward.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:18 BST

57

A neat grubber kick by Reynolds causes problems but is punced on by Jouffret. But Kavanagh impedes and that’s another six for fev.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:16 BST

56

Fax are now down to 12 men as Jacob Fairbank is sent to the sin bin for ten minutes. It’s 12 players each now at the moment.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:13 BST

54

It’s been all Fax at the start of this second half. But they’ve got some defending to do here. But the Fax defend well and that’s a turnover on their own line.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:10 BST

52

Greta pressure by Crooks on Eden after kick by Keyes. Eden takes no chances and that’s a GLDO.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:09 BST

50

Yellow card here for England after a lift on a Fax player. Can the Panthers make the man advantage count?

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:03 BST

Conversion

Jouffret’s kick is neatly over.

6-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:02 BST

TRRRY

Such an important try for the home side. They are back in this contest!

4-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:02 BST

TRRRYY

And Fax take full advantage! Ben Kavanagh dives over from close range next to the posts.

4-14

Sun, 14 Jul, 2024, 16:01 BST

44

Penalty to Halifax as Crooks is tackled high in the air.

0-14

