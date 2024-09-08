There was another twist in the race for the Betfred Championship play-offs as Featherstone Rovers suffered a setback at relegation-threatened Swinton Lions.

The 28-8 defeat leaves Fev outside of the top six on points difference with three games still to play.

Meanwhile League Leaders’ Shield victors Wakefield Trinity recorded a stunning 60-6 triumph over lowly Whitehaven at the DIY Kitchens Stadium in a game where Max Jowitt broke the club record for number of points scored in a season.

Jowitt scored 28 of Trin’s 60 points in what was a thoroughly dominant display. The full-back, who has been playing in the halves, scored two tries and converted all ten of Wakey’s tries.

There were doubles for Ky Rodwell and Jermaine McGillvary, while Booth, Cozza, Hood and Doyle also got on the trysheet.

The result leaves Whitehaven, whose solitary converted try came from Gebbie, still scrapping to stay in the Championship. But they were not helped by Swinton’s stunning win at home to Fev.

Rovers went into the Round 23 contest as one of the form sides in the division having won their previous five games.

And they made a decent start to making it six on the spin when Greg Minikin went over after only four minutes.

But the home side responded emphatically through Richard Lepori and Hatton to take a 12-4 lead into the break.

Rhys Williams’ try edged the Lions further in front just after half-time before Lepori grabbed his second.

Greg Eden pulled one back for the visitors but there was still time for Lepori to seal his hat-trick as Swinton pulled off a massive shock.

Rovers are now in seventh level on 26 points with Sheffield Eagles, who lost at home to Bradford Bulls, in sixth, and York Knights, who beat Widnes Vikings.

Doncaster, in eighth, could still finish with 27 points and therefore still have an extremely minimal chance of making the play-offs having thumped Batley Bulldogs 38-0 at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium.

Halifax Panthers, who announced they needed financial support to secure their future on Thursday, leapfrogged the Bulldogs with a win over bottom side and already-relegated Dewsbury Rams.