Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 28th Jul 2024, 14:24 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium.
Welcome to our live coverage of the eagerly-anticipated West Yorkshire derby between local rivals Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers in the Betfred Championship – the first competitive meeting between the pair at the DIY Kitchens Stadium since 1998.

We will bring you all the major updates from this Round 17 fixture as both sides look to return to winning ways following defeats last weekend. We will also bring you a match report, reaction from both camps and some fantastic photos after the game.

16:31 BST

Conversion

Seven out of seven for Jowitt.

42-12

16:29 BST

TRY

The icing on top of the cake for Trin!!!! Croft is over after taking a superb flicked pass by Walmsley.

40-12

16:28 BST

70

Into the final ten minutes here. Wakefield lead 36-12. Some atmosphere.

16:19 BST

Conversion

And that is six from six from Jowitt.

36-12

16:19 BST

TRY

It’s a quickfire double for Wakey and a super quick move forward as they break clear. Walmsley does the easy bit, darting clear to cross.

34-12

16:18 BST

TRRRYYY

That should be the game!! Walmsley is over for his second!

34-12

16:17 BST

60

We’re into the final quarter here. Wakey have responded brilliantly to that early Fev try at the start of this half.

30-12

16:17 BST

Conversion

You know what I’m going to say. Jowitt converts! Another tough one as well!

30-12

16:16 BST

TRY

Oliver Pratt, that is sensational! What a run. He spots a gap about 40 metres out. He’s still got a lot to do as he glides through the middle to the right corner but he can’t be stopped. What. A. Try!!

28-12

16:15 BST

TRRRRYYYYY

WOW. JUST WOW!!! OLIVER PRATT WITH A SUPERB INDIVIDUAL EFFORT!!!

28-12

