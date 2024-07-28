Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Featherstone Rovers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates from this Round 17 fixture as both sides look to return to winning ways following defeats last weekend. We will also bring you a match report, reaction from both camps and some fantastic photos after the game.
Conversion
Seven out of seven for Jowitt.
42-12
TRY
The icing on top of the cake for Trin!!!! Croft is over after taking a superb flicked pass by Walmsley.
40-12
Into the final ten minutes here. Wakefield lead 36-12. Some atmosphere.
Conversion
And that is six from six from Jowitt.
36-12
TRY
It’s a quickfire double for Wakey and a super quick move forward as they break clear. Walmsley does the easy bit, darting clear to cross.
34-12
TRRRYYY
That should be the game!! Walmsley is over for his second!
34-12
We’re into the final quarter here. Wakey have responded brilliantly to that early Fev try at the start of this half.
30-12
Conversion
You know what I’m going to say. Jowitt converts! Another tough one as well!
30-12
TRY
Oliver Pratt, that is sensational! What a run. He spots a gap about 40 metres out. He’s still got a lot to do as he glides through the middle to the right corner but he can’t be stopped. What. A. Try!!
28-12
TRRRRYYYYY
WOW. JUST WOW!!! OLIVER PRATT WITH A SUPERB INDIVIDUAL EFFORT!!!
28-12
