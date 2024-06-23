Fax got off to that dream start through Charlie Graham but Wakey have been pretty much unstoppable since then, with former Fax star Lachlan Walmsley at the heart of everything good about Trin. He has got two assists, for Derrell Olpherts and Oliver Pratt, as well as that great try at the end of the first half. Olpherts got a second and the excellent Jowitt is also on the trysheet as well.