Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates of this round 12 league clash as the Trin hope to continue their unbeaten start to the league season against a Fax side which has won two of their last three games. We will also have a match report on both the Express and Courier websites and reaction from both camps after the final hooter.
Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Halifax Panthers LIVE
Half time
Fax have it all to do in the second half if they are to be the first team to beat Wakefield in the league. You sense Trin, however, have more points in them. They lead 28-6 at the break. We’ll be back shortly for the second half.
Half time
Fax got off to that dream start through Charlie Graham but Wakey have been pretty much unstoppable since then, with former Fax star Lachlan Walmsley at the heart of everything good about Trin. He has got two assists, for Derrell Olpherts and Oliver Pratt, as well as that great try at the end of the first half. Olpherts got a second and the excellent Jowitt is also on the trysheet as well.
Half time
And that is half-time!
Conversion
Jowitt makes no mistake.
28-6
It’s a superb team move with Walmsley, yet again, finding Olpherts. The winger tries to hold off Saltonstall but goes back inside for Walmsley who squeezes over in the corner. Brilliant stuff.
26-6
TRRRYYY
What a try this is for Wakey right on the hooter. And, you’ve guessed it, it’s that man Lachlan Walmsley!
26-6
Conversion
Jowitt converts his own try.
22-6
TRRRYYY
Max Jowitt races clear to score. Fax were in possession but the ball became loose and Jowitt pounced about 35 metres out. No stopping him from there.
20-6
Two chances for Trin to extend the lead further. Firstly Gale, Walmsley and Croft all combined to find McGillvary but he was denied a couple metres from the line. They then moved it to the left as Jowitt tried to find Olpherts, on a hat-trick don’t forget, with a looping pass but there was too much loop and height and the ball drifted out of play.
16-6
Trin have another six after a late hit. Think it was on Jowitt.
16-6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.