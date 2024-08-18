Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings LIVE
We will bring you all the major updates of this Round 20 league clash with the Trin just two wins away from securing the League Leaders’ Shield. We will also have a match report and reaction from Daryl Powell after the final hooter.
Penalty
And Gilmore makes no mistake. We’re all square.
6-6
Penalty
But at the end of all that, Wakefield have conceded a penalty and Widnes will go for goal. He’s right in front of the sticks...
6-4
What a tackle by Jowitt as Max Roberts darts through the middle of the Wakey defence. It looked like a certain try. Talk about a last-ditch tackle.
6-4
Into the final ten minutes of the first half.
6-4
Conversion...
...is missed by Tom Gilmore. It drifts wide of the far post.
6-4
TRY
Widnes, out of nothing, are back in it. They force repeat sets after a rare forage forward and Zach Bardsley-Rowe throws a shoulder and dummies his way over the line.
6-4
Trin have sparked into life after that try. They work it nicely up the field but fail on the last as Jowitt knocks on.
6-0
Conversion
Jowitt makes no mistake practically in front of the sticks.
6-0
TRRRYY
It’s been quite a sloppy opening 17 minutes from the league leaders but they have been on top and deservedly lead. KTC.
4-0
TRRRYYY
Rodwell powers over from close range after being fed by Jay Pitts.
4-0
TRRRYYYY
It’s not been the most clinical of starts from Trin but they deservedly through Ky Rodwell!!
4-0
Jowitt has absolutely leathered a ball towards Walmsley who can’t catch that! Think it might have hit him in the face!
0-0
Jowitt finds Iain Thornley on the right and he could play in McGillvary but goes himself. On the last, Jowitt tries a high bomb which is fumbled, crucially, backwards and Widnes manage to get over halfway.
0-0
All Wakey at the moment. They are held up on the line before Jermaine McGillvary does really well to keep in a pass from Max Jowitt. Wakey then come close again but Widnes survive with a 20 metre restart.
0-0
On the last Liam Hood tries a grubber kick but there’s too much on it and it rolls out of play.
0-0
Two sets apeice but Widnes struggle to make it out of their own 30. Wakey on the front foot now.
0-0
Kick off
And away we go. Widnes get the ball rolling. Wakefield are playing from right to left as we see it in the first half.
The teams
And here they come!
