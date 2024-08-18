Live

Championship: Wakefield Trinity v Widnes Vikings LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 18th Aug 2024, 14:05 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2024, 14:08 BST
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Photo by Kevin Creighton.
The DIY Kitchens Stadium. Photo by Kevin Creighton.
Welcome to our live coverage of the Betfred Championship clash between Wakefield Trinity and Widnes Vikings at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

We will bring you all the major updates of this Round 20 league clash with the Trin just two wins away from securing the League Leaders’ Shield. We will also have a match report and reaction from Daryl Powell after the final hooter.

15:37 BST

Penalty

And Gilmore makes no mistake. We’re all square.

6-6

15:37 BST

Penalty

But at the end of all that, Wakefield have conceded a penalty and Widnes will go for goal. He’s right in front of the sticks...

6-4

15:36 BST

33

What a tackle by Jowitt as Max Roberts darts through the middle of the Wakey defence. It looked like a certain try. Talk about a last-ditch tackle.

6-4

15:34 BST

30

Into the final ten minutes of the first half.

6-4

15:29 BST

Conversion...

...is missed by Tom Gilmore. It drifts wide of the far post.

6-4

15:29 BST

TRY

Widnes, out of nothing, are back in it. They force repeat sets after a rare forage forward and Zach Bardsley-Rowe throws a shoulder and dummies his way over the line.

6-4

15:24 BST

22

Trin have sparked into life after that try. They work it nicely up the field but fail on the last as Jowitt knocks on.

6-0

15:20 BST

Conversion

Jowitt makes no mistake practically in front of the sticks.

6-0

15:20 BST

TRRRYY

It’s been quite a sloppy opening 17 minutes from the league leaders but they have been on top and deservedly lead. KTC.

4-0

15:19 BST

TRRRYYY

Rodwell powers over from close range after being fed by Jay Pitts.

4-0

15:18 BST

TRRRYYYY

It’s not been the most clinical of starts from Trin but they deservedly through Ky Rodwell!!

4-0

15:14 BST

12

Jowitt has absolutely leathered a ball towards Walmsley who can’t catch that! Think it might have hit him in the face!

0-0

15:12 BST

9

Jowitt finds Iain Thornley on the right and he could play in McGillvary but goes himself. On the last, Jowitt tries a high bomb which is fumbled, crucially, backwards and Widnes manage to get over halfway.

0-0

15:09 BST

6

All Wakey at the moment. They are held up on the line before Jermaine McGillvary does really well to keep in a pass from Max Jowitt. Wakey then come close again but Widnes survive with a 20 metre restart.

0-0

15:07 BST

5

On the last Liam Hood tries a grubber kick but there’s too much on it and it rolls out of play.

0-0

15:06 BST

4

Two sets apeice but Widnes struggle to make it out of their own 30. Wakey on the front foot now.

0-0

15:03 BST

Kick off

And away we go. Widnes get the ball rolling. Wakefield are playing from right to left as we see it in the first half.

15:01 BST

The teams

And here they come!

