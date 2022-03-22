Charlie Barker on target to earn winning points for Normanton Knights against Hunslet Warriors

Normanton Knights maintained their unbeaten start to the season in Division Two of the National Conference League when they won a tight game 18-16 at Hunslet Warriors.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 7:58 pm
Updated Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:00 pm
Charlie Barker kicked a winning goal for Normanton Knights against Hunslet Warriors. Picture: Rob Hare

A last second penalty goal landed by Charlie Barker clinched victory in a thriller that ended with Warriors’ assistant coach Nick Gale red-carded for alleged abuse of the match official.

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, Hunslet had been level through a try and two goals by Jordan Gale and touchdowns for Matthew Scott and Tyler Dargan.

Luke Molloy, with a brace, and Adam Biscomb had dotted down for the Knights, with Barker improving a couple of scores.

Normanton, who are only behind leaders Crosfields on points’ difference are back at home this Saturday with Bradford Dudley Hill providing the opposition.

