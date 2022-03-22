Charlie Barker on target to earn winning points for Normanton Knights against Hunslet Warriors

Charlie Barker kicked a winning goal for Normanton Knights against Hunslet Warriors. Picture: Rob Hare

A last second penalty goal landed by Charlie Barker clinched victory in a thriller that ended with Warriors’ assistant coach Nick Gale red-carded for alleged abuse of the match official.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a game of fluctuating fortunes, Hunslet had been level through a try and two goals by Jordan Gale and touchdowns for Matthew Scott and Tyler Dargan.

Luke Molloy, with a brace, and Adam Biscomb had dotted down for the Knights, with Barker improving a couple of scores.