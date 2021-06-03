Chris Chester 'always confident' Wakefield Trinity's results would improve

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 30/05/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants - Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Wakefield's Mason Lino celebrates scoring a try.

Trinity head into this weekend’s clash with Leigh Centurions with two wins to their name, after losing their first seven matches of the season in all competitions.

Wakefield have beaten Hull Kingston Rovers and Huddersfield Giants in their last two outings, with both victories taking place with supporters back inside Belle Vue.

Chester has been pleased to see his side treat their supporters to winning displays in recent weeks and hopes they can produce another triumph on Sunday.

“It is no coincidence that we have won our last two games with our best players on the pitch,” said Chester.

“We have still got Tom Johnstone to come back but the way Liam Kay is playing at the minute, he has got a fight on his hands.

“We were always confident that once we got our best guys out there that we could score points and beat anybody on our day.”

Leigh are the only side without a win in the top flight so far this year. They have also parted company with head coach John Duffy this week.

Wakefield faced a difficult start to the season with games against many of the sides in the running to become Super League champions this year.

Chester added: “We have been at home the last two weeks and we played some big teams in those first few weeks.

“We have had a really tough start but we are slowly starting to see some of the rewards.”

Mason Lino scored Wakefield’s final try of the afternoon during last weekend’s victory over Huddersfield.

Chester feels it was the half-backs best performance since joining Wakefield, with the former NRL star kicking five goals from six attempts.

“I thought Mason Lino had his best game in a Wakefield Trinity shirt,” added the Trinity chief.

“He got us around the field really well and defensively he worked really hard. I am really pleased for Mason and the rest of the guys.