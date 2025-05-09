New Castleford Tigers director of rugby Chris Chester. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Martin Jepson has made his first big move since taking full control of Castleford Tigers with the appointment of Chris Chester as director of rugby.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford are looking for Chester to do the same job he has done at Leigh Leopards after overseeing their huge improvement in recent years since taking up a similar role with the Lancashire club.

He comes with vast experience as a player with Hull and Hull KR and head coach at KR and Wakefield Trinity before proving his credentials further in a successful spell as Leigh’s head of rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has an impressive track record in recruitment and has been tasked to replicate this at the Jungle.

“I am delighted to welcome Chris to the club," said Tigers chairman Jepson.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and I look forward to working with him in the coming years.

"His appointment allows Danny (Wilson) to move into the chief executive role and take a more strategic position within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I congratulate them both and wish them every success as we strive to rebuild the club's fortunes on and off the field.

"I will be making more announcements about the structure of the board in the next few weeks."

Wilson, who previously held the director of rugby role, has moved into a new position as the club's chief executive officer.

He said: "It's fantastic to be able to attract Chris to join us at Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His experience and track record in this role is another step forward in the club's journey.

"It is a brilliant time for him to join Castleford following Martin's announcement to take full control and his desire to get the club back to where it belongs."

Castleford, meanwhile, confirmed that Catalans Dragons have recalled Jordan Dezaria with immediate effect.

The prop has rejoined the Dragons squad ahead of their Challenge Cup semi-final this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dezaria’s 28-day loan period with the Tigers is over, but head coach Danny McGuire is open to bringing him back at some stage.

He said: “Jordan was a welcome addition to our squad and worked hard during his month at the club, we’d welcome him back on a longer-term loan, should circumstances with the Dragons allow.”