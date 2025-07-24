Chris Chester delighted with new deal for ‘influential’ George Lawler

George Lawler has signed a new three-year deal with Castleford Tigers. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Director of rugby Chris Chester is pleased to have forward George Lawler on board to be part of his plans at Castleford Tigers for the next three years.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawler has signed a three-year contract extension with the Tigers, agreeing to stay with the club until the end of the 2028 season at least..

The 29-year-old is now one of the longest serving current players, having joined the Wheldon Road club from Hull KR in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is an ever-present this season and has added tries to his hard working displays, having scored in each of the last three games.

In that time the consistent player has made 77 appearances, playing as a prop, back rower and occasional hooker and is one of the most influential players at the club according to interim head coach Chester.

He said: “We are delighted to get this deal over the line.

"George is a very influential player in the squad and consistently performs well.

"He’s a player that leads with his actions on the field and is equally impressive off it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking forward to seeing George playing in Cas colours for the next three years.”

Lawler is excited about his future at the club, especially with the new board of directors and the ambitions moving forward.

He said: “I’m buzzing. There’s a lot of noise around the club at the minute with the new board and Chezzy coming in.

"It’s a great club with some fantastic people so it was a pretty easy decision for me.

"The fans’ support is massive. They come out in their numbers home and away and they really lift us.”