The experience of Sean Gee and the never say die attitude of Kav Griffin shone through in a pulsating win.

Playing at home at Jenkar Rugby Fields and playing in the strip sponsored by Premier Methley and PaperFix, Methley got off to the perfect start as Brad Kaye shot through to touch down, giving Freddie Wright the simplest of conversions. But instead of pushing on from this they stood back and let Wyke dominate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winger Calvin Barker had an easy run-in to score in the corner then the visitors struck again when burly prop Toby Stanley was well supported by Tevin Campbell who touched down out wide to give Wyke a four-point half-time lead.

Sean Gee was a key figure in Methley Warriors' come from behind victory over Wyke.

The second half continued in the same style and Wyke extended their lead after another break down the right with Barker going over and Luke Delahunty converting.

The likes of Griffin and Gee sensed they had to do something to pull this game back and with the aid of Chris Foster and Jack Greensmith they took the game back to Wyke.

A neat little drop off from Gee saw Griffin crash over and Wright’s goal brought the deficit back to within two points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After turning the ball over in their own quarter. the Warriors conceded again with prop Alex Williams crashing over and Delahunty goaling.

However, stern words from coach Sam Lupton and a few positional changes lifted Methley’s game and Corey Hodgson scored.

Wright added the conversion and in the last five minutes Methley upped the tempo. Gee kept Wyke in their own quarter with clever kicks and an error came as Gee sliced through to put the hosts in front.

Wyke’s short restart did not work and the Warriors scored again. Hodgson was pulled down just short of the line, but the ever alert Chris Foster buried his way over from dummy-half to seal the win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Methley had only a few stars on the day and the man of the match, sponsored by Monkhill Sandwiches and presented by Layton Smith- Harling, went to work horse Kav Griffin with Gee running him close.