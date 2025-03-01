Action from Wakefield v Saint. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A classy St Helens outfit continued their 100 per cent start to Super League by proving too strong for Wakefield Trinity.

Tries from Jack Welsby, Harry Robertson, Daryl Clark and Kyle Feldt helped the Saints to a comfortable 26-6 win, although Wakefield were more than in the contest at half-time.

It was only 14-6 at the break but the visitors scored 12 unanswered points in a dominant second half.

There was also a crucial period in the first half when Isaiah Vagana’s converted try got Trin back to within two points of the league leaders, only for Robertson to pounce on a Tom Johnstone error.

There was good news for Daryl Powell before kick off as he was able to put Jake Trueman back into the halves to partner Mason Lino after recovering from an illness, with Liam Hood returning at hooker. Renouf Atoni also made the 17 for the first time in 2025.

The highly-anticipated clash game didn’t start in the greatest of fashions with Max Jowitt fumbling a high bomb before Mike McMeeken made two errors in quick succession, allowing the visitors, through Mark Percival, to send over an early penalty.

The mighty St Helens had already shown their rampant scoring in the opening two rounds, amassing 128 points in heavy victories over Salford and Castleford. They didn’t really need any extra help.

Errors crept into St Helens’ game as well, with Trinity enabling to apply some pressure but Trueman knocked on when trying to take in a Lino pass when they were in a good attacking position.

Trin’s captain Mike McMeeken then had to leave the field for a HIA with Atoni getting his first taste of action this year.

Moments later, however, the visitors grabbed the first try of the afternoon through their star man Welsby. But it came with controversy.

Was Jon Bennison in touch before he threw the ball back inside? Did the ball go forward? Did Curtis Sironen knock on or did the ball hit his foot? Did Welsby ground it legally?

There was a lot for the on-field ref, Liam Rush, and then the video ref to decide and look at, before the confirmation of the try was finally revealed.

After eight try-assists already in Super League, the England international was over for his second try of the campaign.

However, Wakefield responded emphatically with Hood providing a short ball to Vagana who spun out of the tackle and powered over.

Jowitt’s successful conversion got Trin back to within two points at 8-6 and with McMeeken returning to the field after passing his HIA, you felt the home side could finish the first half on the front foot.

But when Johnstone failed to collect Jowitt’s pass, Robertson showed great athleticism to sprint clear from just inside his own half to easily score his fifth try in three Super League games.

It was a sucker punch for Wakefield.

Percival’s kick striking the post could have proved a boost to Trin at 6-12 but, right on the hooter, the ref deemed there to be an infringement in the final attack of the half allowing Percival to make it an eight-point advantage at the break.

Saints showed their class in the second half, keeping Trin at bay - only allowing Powell’s men half-chances, the best of which arrived for Corey Hall after great hands from Trueman and Jowitt - before being clinical at the other end.

The impressive Tristan Sailor did the hard work to release Clark who crashed over despite the best efforts of Jowitt to make it a long way back for Wakefield at 20-6,

Feldt then finished well in the far corner to provide a bit of flourish to the scoreline, as St Helens continued their 100 per cent start to the season.

Wakefield: Jowitt: Walmsley, Pratt, Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Hamlin-Uele, Vagana, Storton, Pitts

Interchanges: O Russell, Doyle, Atoni, Croft

Tries: Vagana

Conversions: Jowitt

Penalties:

St Helens: Welsby, Feldt, Robertson, Percival, Bennison, Sailor, Lomax, Walmsley, Clark, Lees, Sironen, Batchelor, Wingfield

Interchanges: Bell, Whitley, Paasi, Delaney

Tries: Welsby, Robertson, Clark, Feldt

Conversions: Percival (3)

Penalties: Percival (2)

Attendance: 7,604

Referee: Liam Rush