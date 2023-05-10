Conner Turner on target to clinch Lock Lane victory but Featherstone Lions are edged out

It was Turner’s fourth goal of the game and it rounded off the scoring for the Castleford team as they ran out 32-24 winners over opponents who have now slipped below Lane in the standings and into the relegation zone.

Lane had posted tries in the first 10 minutes from Nathan Carter and Tommy Newbound, but trailed 12-8 when the Dockers’ David Scott converted touchdowns by Dave Bade and Adam Flintham.

Lock Lane, though, were 30-18 in front eight minutes into the second period, Newbould, Chris Siddons – twice – and Luke Tagg having crossed.

Chris Siddons scored two tries for Lock Lane against Hull Dockers. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

The Dockers, who had replied with Bade’s second try, pegged the visitors back to six points when Chris Lyth raced over on 63 minutes and Scott landed his fourth conversion. But Turner’s penalty put paid to home hopes.

Lock Lane are at home to Thatto Heath Crusaders this Saturday.

Featherstone Lions let an 18-6 lead slip as they lost out to Skirlaugh in Division One.

Despite establishing a 12-point lead as the interval approached, the Lions could not stop their opponents blasting back to lead 34-24 with four minutes left, Callum Stark, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Magee, Josh Oliver, Marvin Lee and Nathan Dunn all going over for tries, with Carl Puckering adding the last conversion.

The Lions reduced the arrears to four points when Harley Axe bustled over and Ian Jackson booted his fifth goal.

But Skirlaugh sealed their 36-30 success when Reece Dean landed a penalty in the last minute in a five-goal contribution.