A costly dropped ball by Eastmoor at the kick-off gifted the Cumbrians immediate possession and Tom O’Brian was over to score with only one minute gone.

Five minutes later Niall Harris doubled their score and a Lee Postlethwaite conversion made it 10-0, leaving the Dragons with much to do, but they bounced back to pull off a deserved 28-22 success in the Division Three contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eastmoor came into the game on the back of two wins against Seaton Rangers and Leigh East and showed again that they are beginning to gel.

Callum Roberts was a try scorer for Eastmoor Dragons against Millom.

A good inside ball by Jordy Walker, the NCL man of the match, to the supporting prop Reece Nicholson saw him stroll in under the posts to score the hosts’ first points, with Danny Johnson converting.

The Dragons had now settled and quick hands saw the best try of the game as the ball was shipped to Lewi Baliss with the winger scoring too wide out for a successful conversion, but his team were back to all square on 21 minutes at 10-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further pressure on 30 minutes saw second row man Callum Roberts – playing the best rugby of his career at the Moor – crash over to score and with another Johnson conversion the Dragons were in front for the first time at 16-10.

Millom were rocking, having been taken aback following Eastmoor conceding such early easy points then coming back to take control of the game. It was all Dragons at this stage and a further Jayk Javens try, as the young winger followed up a Johnson crossfield kick to score in the corner followed.

With Johnson adding a touchline conversion it was 22-10 to the Dragons at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game restarted with both sides getting their chances, but it was the Moor that buckled first as Millom, playing some good rugby league, scored two tries through Layton French and Johnathon Hodgson. With Postlethwaite adding two conversions they were back level at 22-22.

A Johnson drop-goal attempt to break the deadlock sailed ever so close, but wide. Eastmoor were upping the pressure, however, and it ultimately told as Dragons players’ player Nicholson sealed the win with his second try as he crashed over to score, with Johnson tagging on the extras to make it 28-22.

There were still 11 nail-biting minutes left and Millom threw everything at Eastmoor in their efforts to gain at least a draw.

But the hosts held out with youngsters James Hopkinson, Billy Finnerty and new return signing Tom Broom – coming back into the game following several years out – all putting in big shifts to surprise the Millom team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad