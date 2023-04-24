​A torrid start to the game saw the hosts throw everything at the Dragons and a reaction by Declan Nicholson resulted in him getting his marching orders to leave his side a man down for 70 minutes.

However, the loss of their player served to spur the Dragons on to even more effort and as the vociferous home crowd were getting more and more agitated, the visitors responded in the best manner possible as Jordan Oxley crossed to score the opening try.

Eastmoor were enjoying good possession now and on 19 minutes a kick on the last tackle saw Jayk Javens react quickest to catch the ball as he outjumped the Seaton defence to score. With Danny Johnson slotting over the extras it was 10-0.

Danny Johnson was in fine form for Eastmoor Dragons in their victory over Seaton Rangers.

Things were looking far more comfortable for the Dragons as half-time approached and Richard Colley’s initial break set the ball rolling again, backed up by Johnson, who collected his own clever chip ahead before handing on to Ashley Allman to score.

Johnson converted, it was 16-0 and the visitors were in the driving seat as they reached the break.

The game had only just restarted following half-time when once again the home sides supporters encouraged some rather robust tackling which saw a further two players – Eastmoor’s Jordan Oxley and Seaton’s Brad Bouch receiving red cards following a coming together.

Immediately Seaton responded and finally put some points on the board to make it 6-16.

But the Dragons quickly responded as a crossfield kick by Jacob Lord saw loose forward Jordan Walker crash over, with Johnson adding another goal.

Seaton shot themselves in the foot when their winger dropped the ball from a kick and Dragons second rower James Hopkinson gathered before racing 40 metres to score. Johnson’s goal made it 28-6 on 53 minutes.

A period of Seaton pressure saw them cross the line before a quick drop-goal by Eastmoor’s NCL player of the match Johnson pushed the score to a three points scoreline once more.

The Dragons were getting the upper hand at this point and following a Hopkinson break Ashley Allman, backing up, scored his second try.

Seaton put in a big finish as they managed two further tries, both of which were converted. The Dragons’ earlier efforts began to take their toll, but they held on for their deserved victory.

Dragons players’ player award was taken by Jayk Javens with the youngster showing several bursts of pace and solid defence.

It was a real gutsy all-round performance by all the team which lacked several regular players and it should stand them in good stead for their next fixture at home to high flying Cumbrian side Millom on May 6, kick-off 2.30pm.

Normanton Knights suffered a 44-6 defeat at Shaw Cross Sharks in Division Two.

The Sharks were already 32-0 ahead at the break before the Knights’ Jacob Crossland was sin-binned for tripping.

In a fiery final quarter, the Sharks’ Josh Frain was red carded alongside Normanton’s Craig Miles and Jacob Jowett, all for allegedly fighting.