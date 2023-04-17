The Dragons had lost their first three games and had three regulars missing so they went into the game with a bit of trepidation.

But these worries were soon put on the back foot when on four minutes Danny Johnson and Mark Matthews’ quick handling put Jack Raby over for atry converted by Johnson.

On 10 minutes Jack Raby then created space for Johnson to cross for a fine try he converted.

Jack Raby is hat-trick hero as Eastmoor Dragons win first NCL game of season. Picture: Scott Merrylees

Leigh hit back with Adam Holland crossing wide out and Aaron Noon goaling and it was 12-6 at half-time.

Aaron Noon closed the gap further with a try in the corner early in the second half and the Dragons looked in trouble as they went down to 12 men with Jack Ledger sin-binned for a technical infringement.

Leigh capitalised with tries by Matty Aspinhall and Aaron Noon, the second converted by Adam Holland to lead 20-12.

With Ledger back on Eastmoor upped their game as NCL man of the match Jack Raby sold an outrageous dummy to score under the posts. Johnson converted and the Dragons were back in the game at 18-20 on 67 minutes.

It was nip and tuck now with both teams playing some cracking rugby league. A kick on the last play by the Dragons returned by the Leigh full-back saw the same player drop the ball under a crunching tackle by Raby and Robbie Powell.

Powell was first to react to race 50m to score under the posts and the Moor were back in front at 24-20 after Johnson then converted.

Both sides were giving their all with the Dragons playing their best rugby of the season and Raby was back on the scoresheet for his hat-trick try on 76 minutes that looked to have sealed the win following a dazzling run from 40m out.

Another Johnson goal made it 30-20 and the Dragons thought they were home and dry.

Leigh had other ideas, however, and following a kick and chase the referee deemed Eastmoor had failed to ground the ball dead over their own try line and awarded a try to Aspinhall, hotly disputed by Eastmoor.

Leigh decided to abstain from the goal kick as the referee said there was one minute left.

On the restart Leigh threw the ball about in desperation to find an opening, but time was out as the Dragons retained the ball from a kick and chase with the referee calling time on a pulsating game.

Raby took the Eastmoor players man of the match with Harwood taking Leigh’s NCL MOM.