Connor Wilson's hat-trick proves in vain as Normanton Knights wilt in the heat

Normanton Knights remain only a point above the drop zone in Division Two of the Impact Performance National Conference League after losing 38-22 at Milford.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 30th May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

The hosts had lost their three previous games and were bottom of the table before kick-off, but proved too strong for Normanton, who travelled with only 16 players.

The lack of an extra interchange players and having a heavier pack proved crucial as the Knights increasingly struggled in hot conditions against much lighter hosts.

Defeat was tough, however, on centre Connor Wilson, who scored a hat-trick of tries for the visitors.

Connor Wilson scored a hat-trick in vain for Normanton Knights at Milford. Picture: Rob Hare
Connor Wilson scored a hat-trick in vain for Normanton Knights at Milford. Picture: Rob Hare
The first of them gave Normanton a flying start as it came in the opening minute.

Milford responded and opened up a 12-4 lead with touchdowns for Joe Ramsden and Abdullah Balogun, both of which Sam Best improved on his way to a five-from-seven return with the boot.

Back came the Knights, though, and with Wilson crossing for two tries and Jake Crossland kicking two goals they held a 16-12 half-time lead.

The second half proved tough going for the visitors and their only other further score was a consolation effort five minutes from time by Tom Jordan, which Crossland goaled.

Milford went back in front when Ben Brown took advantage of Best’s superb kick in the opening minute of the half and quickfire tries followed near the hour mark as Max Rooney and Jordan Cummins went over.

Ramsden scored his second and Milford completed their scoring when Balogun charged over for his second 10 minutes from time.

Normanton host East Leeds this Saturday.

IN PICTURES: 12 images from Eastmoor Dragons' NCL victory over Beverley

Oulton Raiders were denied a chance to join West Bowling at the top of Division One when visitors Stanningley came back from 18-10 down to draw 18-18.

A try five minutes from time by Nathan Currie, which was converted by Ben Selby, gave Stanningley hope of something from the game and in the closing seconds they were awarded a penalty for a high tackle and Selby sent the ball between the posts again.

Stanningley had previously recovered from 12-0 adrift with touchdowns for Eddie Crossland and Kai Simpson, one of which Selby improved.

The Raiders, meanwhile, had been in control through Kieran Walpole’s conversions of tries by Lawrence Dibb, Matty Stableford and Hal Day.

Oulton travel to play Heworth this Saturday.

