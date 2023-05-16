News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Family favourite holiday parks up for sale
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Eastmoor Dragons full-back Jack Raby takes on two Beverley defenders. Picture: Scott MerryleesEastmoor Dragons full-back Jack Raby takes on two Beverley defenders. Picture: Scott Merrylees
Eastmoor Dragons full-back Jack Raby takes on two Beverley defenders. Picture: Scott Merrylees

IN PICTURES: 12 images from Eastmoor Dragons' NCL victory over Beverley

Eastmoor Dragons made it four wins on the spin with a 24-14 success against Beverley in Division Three of the Impact Performance National Conference League – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 16th May 2023, 08:00 BST

Here’s a look at Scott’s images from a match in which the Dragons crossed for four tries to show again their recent improvement as they were tackling opponents coming into the game in third place.

Danny Johnson kicks one of his four conversions against Beverley.

1. Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley

Danny Johnson kicks one of his four conversions against Beverley. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Reece Nicholson occupies several Beverley players.

2. Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley

Reece Nicholson occupies several Beverley players. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Eastmoor Dragons tackling the job.

3. Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley

Eastmoor Dragons tackling the job. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Robbie Powell on the ball for Eastmoor Dragons.

4. Eastmoor Dragons v Beverley

Robbie Powell on the ball for Eastmoor Dragons. Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Eastmoor Dragons