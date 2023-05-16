IN PICTURES: 12 images from Eastmoor Dragons' NCL victory over Beverley
Eastmoor Dragons made it four wins on the spin with a 24-14 success against Beverley in Division Three of the Impact Performance National Conference League – and photographer Scott Merrylees was there to capture the action
Here’s a look at Scott’s images from a match in which the Dragons crossed for four tries to show again their recent improvement as they were tackling opponents coming into the game in third place.
