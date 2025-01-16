Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Corey Hall is ready to put down roots after discovering he belonged at Wakefield Trinity during his latest stint away from the club.

The centre left Trinity for Hull KR at the start of 2023 but made just 10 appearances and spent the majority of last season on loan with Castleford Tigers, writes James O’Brien.

Hall, who began his Super League career at Leeds Rhinos after starting out on a scholarship at Wakefield, has returned to Belle Vue on a three-year deal.

"I haven't half been on a journey," said the 22-year-old, pictured, who also spent time in the Wigan Warriors academy, as well as loan spells with York Knights and Featherstone Rovers.

Corey Hall is happy back at his Wakefield Trinity 'home' after spells with other Yorkshire clubs. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"It's been good because I've been able to experience different environments, high-class environments and have taken a lot from each place I've been.

"Some players are one-club men and others go here, there and everywhere before ending up in a place they stay for a long time. That's Wakefield for me.

"I'm definitely happy to be back and would like it to be my home for a long time.

"From top to bottom, it's run in a professional way and everyone is happy to be here."

Hall was under contract at Hull KR until the end of 2025 but felt a move away from Craven Park was the best decision for his career and young family.

The Sheffield native has made no secret of his desire to become an established centre, a goal he is close to realising after being awarded the number four shirt by Wakefield and their head coach Daryl Powell.

"Me and Willie (Peters, KR head coach) spoke about my future," said Hall.

"Willie told me where he saw me in the club in the long term but some days the travel was taking an hour and a half which was taking a lot out of me.

"We'd just had a baby as well so having that family network around you is really important.

"I wanted to make a centre spot my own as well. When I spoke to Willie with my agent, we were all grown up about it and decided to part ways. I haven't got a bad word to say about Hull KR. It's a club full of really good people.

"It's a great gesture by Wakefield to give me the number four but one thing I've learnt from squad numbers is that it doesn't necessarily determine what the starting line-up will be at the start of the season. I've got to keep working hard."