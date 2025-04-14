'Crazy' Castleford Tigers leave head coach Danny McGuire frustrated

Josh Simm is wrapped up close to the tryline by Leigh Leopards' Tesi Niu and Lachlan Lam. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire felt it was not for the want of trying that his team could not turn their fortunes round in their home game with Leigh Leopards.

Despite their efforts the Tigers were not good enough as they were comfortably seen off 20-6 and once again finished the game better than they started it.

They dug in to avoid the heavy defeat it looked like being at one stage, but with just one win from their first seven Super League matches they are clearly struggling to make an impact this season and already look to be in a battle to avoid finishing bottom.

"I thought we tried hard, showed lots of endeavour and then did some really silly things. That's been the story of the season,” said McGuire.

"We kick the ball out on the full to start the game and that sets the mentality.

"The first try was a little bit too easy to concede, then we scrapped and fought and were down to 12 men twice.

"The scoreline hasn't blown away, but we've done some really crazy things and opportunities we haven't been able to take.

"It's just very inconsistent with the things that we’re doing. We are aware of it, talking about it, we’re trying to fix it but just not doing it.”

Cas made the worst possible start when they conceded a penalty from the kick-off by putting the ball out on the full and they were soon conceding as Edwin Ipape went over for the opening try, converted by former Tiger Gareth O’Brien.

The horror start continued as George Lawler was sin-binned for a tackle in which he lifted an opponent above the horizontal and the resulting penalty gave O’Brien the chance to nudge the Leopards into an 8-0 lead.

But Cas did well to hold out without conceding for the remainder of their period when a man down and came close to a score themselves when Tex Hoy and Sam Wood combined and on-loan winger Lee Kershaw went in at the corner only for effort to be pulled back for a forward pass.

A great tackle by from Jeremiah Simbiken kept Leigh out as they threatened again, but there was no stopping Darnell McIntosh as he went over in the corner to make it 12-0 at the break.

Cas needed a big start to the second half, but got the opposite with Bailey Hodgson racing over for the visitors’ third try.

The Leopards then added another with McIntosh dashing over and at 20-0 the hosts were staring at a big defeat especially when Sylvester Namo was harshly sin-binned for a high hit on Isaac Liu.

They dug in again, however, and their efforts were rewarded with a consolation try as Zac Cini leaped well to collect a Rowan Milnes high kick to touch down and Milnes added the conversion.