Crossland try is only reward for Normanton Knights in Shield defeat

Tough tackling action from Normanton Knights' National Conference Shield game against West Hull. Picture: Rob Hare

Up against the reigning Conference champions still smarting from being knocked out of contention for this year’s crown with play-offs defeat the precious week, they always faced a tough task to reach the semi-finals.

And the Knights found themselves 20-0 before registering their only try of last Saturday’s match at the Graveyard.

Jake Crossland went over for what turned out to be the Normanton’s team’s only try on 35 minutes, with Charlie Barker adding the conversion.

Jake Crossland starts an attack for Normanton Knights against West Hull. Picture: Rob Hare

Wests took control early on with spaces found out wide for winger Jack Ridsdill to race in for a hat-trick of tries.

Mason Opie Palmer also crossed the line, while Luke Moss added a couple of conversions to open up a 20-point lead before the Knights fought back.

Only one score followed after the break as the game was more even, but it went to Ryan Steen, with Kieran Welburn kicking the conversion to stretch Wests’ lead to 20 points once again.

Loose forward Steen did find himself yellow carded six minutes from time, but it was too late for the Knights to make much of their one-man advantage in the closing stages.

Normanton Knights are held up on the line as they look to score against West Hull. Picture: Rob Hare

West Hull will now go on to host Dewsbury Moor Maroons in the semi-finals this Saturday.

Westgate Common clinched the Yorkshire Men’s League Division One championship and promotion to the top flight when they beat King Cross Park 36-16 in their final game of the season, played at Wakefield Trinity’s Mobile Rocket Stadium.

After getting off to a flying start to the campaign they were pushed all the way to the title by runners-up Fryston Warriors, Mirfield Stags and King Cross, who finished in fourth after losing out in the last game.

But in their first season back it was a superb effort from the Westgate lads who won 11 of their 12 matches, only losing once.

Sharlston Rovers have finished in fifth place in Division One after being handed a 24-0 win in their last scheduled game, which was due to have been against Wyke.

They next look forward to their presentation night on Friday, October 15 at the Sharlston Sports Club. All welcome.

Rovers, meanwhile, are looking to appoint a new head coach for the Yorkshire Men’s League team to oversee all coaching activities and team preparation.