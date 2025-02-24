Head coach Danny McGuire was unhappy with what he saw from his Castleford Tigers players against St Helens. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

​Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire accused his players of being “too soft” in their 46-6 hammering by St Helens.

In a hugely disappointing first home game as the Tigers head coach McGuire saw his side concede nine tries and fail to score in the second half.

While visitors St Helens were impressive and looked sharp and powerful the Tigers looked a pale shadow of the team that had pushed Hull KR all the way the week before.

"Physically Saints dominated us,” said McGuire. “They were just too big and strong for us and their key players came into the game on the back of that.

“Welsby, Lomax and Sailor would have played for three hours, they were having that much fun, which is worrying and a bit tough for us to take.

“We didn’t really take anything out there that we had practised in the week.

“I thought we had a period of five to 10 minutes when we were okay – the rest of it we were soft.”

McGuire felt far too many of his players were below par.

He added: “I’m angry – the players are angry and disappointed, but it wasn’t good enough what they did.

“We as a team need to be all on. The 17 need to be eight or nine out of 10 to be able to compete with Saints. We can’t have players playing at four or five out of 10, it just doesn’t do the job for us with where our squad is at the moment.

"The players are aware of that and it needs to be a collective. When you have two or three players who are not quite at it then it affects everyone else.

“We had more than two or three players who weren’t at it, by the way.

“I can take losing – not very well – but I can take it if you’re scrapping and fighting. But some of their tries were walk-ins and that’s not good enough.”