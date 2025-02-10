Castleford Tigers skipper Sam Wood is all wrapped up by Bradford Bulls tacklers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

​Head coach Danny McGuire was critical of his players after his first competitive match in charge of Castleford Tigers ended in defeat.

The Tigers crashed out of the Betfred Challenge Cup when they were humbled by Championship side Bradford Bulls and McGuire accused his players of lacking respect for their opponents in an awful first half display that paved the way for the eventual 18-16 defeat.

Cas did fight back strongly after the break and would have taken the game into extra-time had Tex Hoy landed a very kickable last second conversion attempt.

They were unlucky with some decisions as every call seemed to go the way of the Bulls, but the team was so off the pace in the opening half that they did not deserve to go through and it raised concerns for the Super League campaign ahead.

"We probably showed a lack of respect in that first half with everything we did,” said McGuire. “Not what we practised, not what we spoke about, not how we prepared.

"Bradford were good. I've got to give them credit. They've got some experienced players that handled the situation better than some of our players. They were strong in the first half.”

Bradford looked physically stronger in the opening half and shot into a 10-0 lead as James Donaldson and Matty Gee powered over.

This advantage was stretched by a penalty from James Meadows plus a drop-goal landed by Joe Keyes.

And when Cas threatened to hit back their former player Tom Holmes came up with a length of the field effort following a poor attacking kick to make it 17-0 at half-time.

With McGuire’s words ringing in their ears the Tigers stormed back after the break with tries by debutant Jeremiah Simbiken and Josh Simm, who matched Bradford’s earlier effort with a long range effort.

Tex Hoy raced clear for another try in the last minute, but his missed conversion left Cas two points adrift after Jordan Lilley’s field goal had added to the Bulls tally.

Hoy had treatment after scoring his try, but got up to have a go with his kick after previously landing two conversions.

"He stayed down so we probably should have got someone else to kick the conversion," said McGuire.

"I don't think he was in the best position to kick it after getting a knock.

"But he put his hand up and wanted to kick it. I admire the cahoonas to do that. Some people shy away from those big moments but he took it on.

"He missed it but I've got more respect for him now for stepping up. It would have been easy for him to throw the ball to someone else after taking a knock."