Danny McGuire is confirmed as new Castleford Tigers head coach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 41-year-old has signed a three year contract with Castleford.
Having served one season as assistant coach under Craig Lingard, McGuire brings a wealth of playing experience to the role, having been a three times League Leaders Shield winner, Super League winner eight times.
He also won the World Club Challenge on three occasions and the Challenge Cup twice and was man of the match against the Tigers in the 2017 Grand Final.
"I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be head coach of Castleford Tigers,” said McGuire.
"I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the club and fans with pride.”
Owner and Tigers director Martin Jepson said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Danny McGuire as head coach of Castleford Tigers.
"I am sure that Danny will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first head coach role.
“I have been hugely impressed with Danny's ambition, his determination and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him.
"I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season. Danny will be able to select and appoint an assistant coach.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.