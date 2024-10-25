Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Castleford Tigers have confirmed that former Leeds Rhinos and England player Danny McGuire is stepping up from assistant to the head coach role at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 41-year-old has signed a three year contract with Castleford.

Having served one season as assistant coach under Craig Lingard, McGuire brings a wealth of playing experience to the role, having been a three times League Leaders Shield winner, Super League winner eight times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also won the World Club Challenge on three occasions and the Challenge Cup twice and was man of the match against the Tigers in the 2017 Grand Final.

Danny McGuire is the new head coach at Castleford Tigers. Picture: John Victor

"I am really excited and feel privileged to be given the opportunity to be head coach of Castleford Tigers,” said McGuire.

"I am looking forward to a strong pre-season and getting the players ready to represent the club and fans with pride.”

Owner and Tigers director Martin Jepson said: "I am delighted to announce the appointment of Danny McGuire as head coach of Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am sure that Danny will be able to call on all his experience over many years in the game, for what will be his first head coach role.

“I have been hugely impressed with Danny's ambition, his determination and his technical knowledge of the game and I look forward to working alongside him.

"I am also sure Danny will be able to help attract like-minded players to the club as we continue to build for next season. Danny will be able to select and appoint an assistant coach.”