Danny McGuire is relishing his 'tough' challenge with Castleford Tigers

Danny McGuire says he is loving the challenge of being Castleford Tigers' head coach. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com

Defiant Danny McGuire is enjoying the challenge of being ​Castleford Tigers head coach despite the testing first season he is facing.

Another defeat at Warrington Wolves left the tenth-placed Tigers with just three wins to their name so far in 2025, but McGuire believes the work being done on the training pitch will begin to bear fruits soon.

He said: “I’m enjoying it. I’m loving it. It’s a really good challenge.

"It’s a tough challenge. I think everybody wants to win. Everybody wants things today and they’re probably not even prepared to wait until tomorrow. I understand that.

“These are processes that we’re going through. We’re trying to change things.

"We’re trying to create an environment where people want to come and want to improve and want to get better.

“I’m happy with how things are going. We’d like to be winning, but we are competing.

"Warrington are probably going to be a top four team or top six team. We’ve not got the result, but we’ve done some really promising things.”

McGuire added: “Some of the stuff we’re doing at times is not pretty, but whenever you’ve got that effort and that commitment and, I suppose, the pride, we’ll get there, we’ll get there, we’ll keep working hard.

“All the technical things and tactical things will come and we’ll start climbing. It’s just going to take a little bit of time, but really, really proud of the effort.

“I’m obviously, disappointed with a loss. This game’s always about winning or losing, but the guys have definitely left everything out there. That’s all you can ask.”

McGuire is still looking for a new back-rower with all of his first choice players in this position currently injured.

He is hoping to have Alex Mellor available when the Tigers return to action against Hull next week after he suffered a head knock that saw him have to come off against Warrington while George Lawler or Joe Westerman can play in the back row.

But Jeremiah Simbiken, who was establishing himself as first choice in the position after moving to Cas in the off season, is likely to be out for up to two more months with a knee injury and the head coach has gone on record as saying he would like an addition.