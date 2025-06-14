Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire and player of the match Tom Amone celebrate the win at Hull. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Delighted head coach Danny McGuire hailed the way Castleford Tigers dealt with the threat of top six Hull FC to record their fourth victory of the 2025 Super League campaign.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers survived a late rally to deservedly beat their hosts 22-14 at the MKM Stadium.

Tries from Innes and Louis Senior and two goals from Rowan Milnes had Cas 12-6 in front at half-time and after they withstood some heavy pressure at the start of the second half they increased the lead with tries from Daejarn Asi and Tom Amone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Martin's late double made it a closer ending than it might have been, but Hull were still left searching for a first home win this season while the Tigers were coming out on top against a top six side for the first time this year.

Try time as Daejarn Asi dives over for Castleford Tigers. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

"I'm really pleased,” said Cas boss McGuire. “It was a spirited, detailed performance.

"We did good things offensively and defensively with a lot of commitment.

"It has been building. Our preparation has been good and the players did their talking on the field. That is nice for a coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everybody was strong, we need everyone to contribute for a win."

After their week off Cas made a flying start on their return to action to take the lead in the first five minutes as Innes Senior squeezed over in the corner after good handling by half-back Milnes and Asi plus Alex Mellor.

They went close to a second score as the early attacking threat stunned Hull.

But the home team hit back when Cade Cust sent Harvey Barron over with a long pass after an initial break by former Tiger Zak Hardaker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors took a lead they were not to lose again, however, as Louis Senior produced a determined finish as he brushed off four defenders on his way to the line.

It stayed 12-6 to half-time although only great last ditch tackles by Innes Senior and Barron prevented each other form adding to their team’s points.

Hull made a strong start to the second half and had a potential try chalked off for offside then saw another dangerous attack foiled by strong scrambling Tigers defending on their line.

But it was Cas who scored next when they exerted strong pressure now on the back of repeat sets and finally bust open the overworked home defence with Asi finding a gap to race through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milnes was unable to land a drop-goal, but further pressure led to their effective match clinching try as Amone finished strongly following Asi’s smart pass.

It was not quite over with Hull gaining possession from the restart and Martin racing over for a try awarded despite the pass to him looking to have gone forward.

When Martin quickly scored again for a well created long range try it caused a little flutter, but Aidan Sezer was unable to convert from wide out, leaving the hosts eight points behind with little time to add to their tally and the Tigers were able to see out the remainder for their victory.