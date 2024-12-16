Danny McGuire turns to Sam Wood as fresh new Castleford Tigers captain

​New Castleford Tigers captain Sam Wood has spoken about how honoured he is to have been chosen to lead out the team in their 2025 Super League matches.

Wood has only been at the club a year and made just 16 appearances before injury shortened his promising first year with the Tigers.

But he has made a big impression on new head coach Danny McGuire who is looking for a fresh approach as the team looks to finish higher up the table in 2025.

And the 27-year-old centre who made his England debut last season is keen to take on the role, which was shared by Paul McShane and Joe Westerman in 2024.

Sam Wood has been named the new Castleford Tigers captain. Photo by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

At a gathering of the players at their weekly review he said: "It's an honour to be given the captaincy in the second year and to be able to lead you boys around the field and make sure I am approachable and a voice for you boys.

"I think if we put the team first and have that mentality we won’t go far wrong because we are building a good foundation this year.

"Everyone is working their socks off, everyone's buying in – we have all bought in together.

"We’ve been working hard together and that team-first mentality, will take us somewhere this year boys, I guarantee it."

Westerman had been the obvious choice to continue as skipper, but still has a part to play in guiding the team after being chosen to be part of a senior leaders group along with fellow experienced forwards Liam Watts and George Griffin.

First team vice-captains will be Alex Mellor and George Lawler, who were chosen because of the way they have led by example previously and the way they have stepped up performances on and off the field.

When making his announcement on his new captain, McGuire said: “Being a captain, having that responsibility is a huge accolade.

"The history and prestige of this club and what this club means to all of us as a team and everyone in Castleford and the wider community makes it a huge, huge honour. And my choice of captain this year is Sam Wood.”

Wood joined the club from Hull KR and was an instant hit at The Jungle, with his performances earning him a nod to play for England against France – when he sustained a shoulder injury that prematurely ended his campaign.