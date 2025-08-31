That was the viewpoint of head coach Daryl Powell who saw his side leap back above Hull FC - after their heavy home defeat at the hands of Leeds Rhinos - into sixth spot, with only three games remaining.

A trio of first half tries from Matty Russell, Caius Faatili and Harvey Smith set Daryl Powell’s men on their way at a wet DIY Kitchens Stadium against the Giants before Seth Nikotemo, Jake Trueman, Renouf Atoni, Josh Rourke and Russell’s second completed the rout.

A delighted Powell said after the game:

“Our completions were pretty high, above 80 per cent for most of the game and it is another area, our control of the ball, that we have been a little bit lower down than where we wanted to be.

“The shorter, more direct lines were going to be more effective today and when we did that I thought we were pretty dangerous.

“I feel like we have been a little bit loose defensively but today at the end there when we have clearly got the game wrapped up we were still turning up for each other and having a pride in not wanting to concede a try which was great to see.

“Our half-backs controlled the game pretty well. Overall it was a really strong performance from the team.”

Trueman shone throughout the contest and his try was his first in Wakefield colours.

“I thought he played well today,” Powell admitted. “He played some really smart short passes in and around their line and put people into space and isolated defenders.

“I thought he was really good.”

On his former team Leeds doing Trin a favour earlier in the day, Powell said:

“I kept tabs on that. That was the starting point for us to go ahead and do what we needed to do. It puts us in a really good position I think.

“We have just got to win games. We have got three big games coming up, take each game as it comes and then we will end up where we end up.

“We have given ourselves a great chance with what we have done today.”

Take a look at these photos from Wakefield Trinity’s thrashing of Huddersfield Giants.

Wakefield v Huddersfield Wakefield scored eight tries against Huddersfield.

Wakefield v Huddersfield Trinity's Jake Trueman scores his first try for the club.