When Daryl Powell helped Leeds beat London 52-16 to record the Challenge Cup’s highest winning score in a final in 1999, the last one played at the old Wembley, it was the West Yorkshire club’s first triumph in the famous competition since 1978.

On the international stage, Powell played alongside other Great Britain legends such as Martin Offiah, Garry Schofield and Ellery Hanley as Australia were rocked 19-12 in 1990 at the iconic arena. There have been other treasured moments too.

As a head coach, since the redevelopment of the national stadium, there haven’t been as many happy memories. Two defeats with Castleford Tigers, against Leeds in 2014 and St Helens in 2021.

Will it be third time lucky with a Wakefield Trinity side making a first appearance at Wembley since 1979?

Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe

Powell said: “Wembley just feels the same. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing there. It is a special place. That is the beauty of it.

“We obviously want to win a piece of silverware. This is the first thing that’s available to us.

“We have been good enough to get to the final. We need to be good enough to win it now.

“In my playing days I played there quite a few times with the international team and beat Australia there 19-12 in 1990, and remember playing a few games against the Aussies and the Kiwis.

Wakefield coach Daryl Powell. Photo by Jim Fitton

“And then a Challenge Cup final with Leeds which we won against London. I have had some amazing times at the old Wembley.

“The new stadium as a coach, not so good times. I have lost a couple of finals as a coach there against Leeds and St Helens.

“But the build up to it and everything about it is fantastic. It is such an iconic stadium. As soon as you mention Wembley everybody knows what it’s about, so to be there again is pretty special.

“I have some really great memories of my time there as a player and a coach. To be there again, I am really looking forward to it.

“When we won it at Leeds it was a long, long time since Leeds had won the Challenge Cup.

“Forty-five years is a long, long time for Wakefield not to be at Wembley. It’s a little bit different as it’s the 1895 Cup. It’s not the Challenge Cup but it still feels the same for everybody.

“To go there and win it would be a great achievement for us.”

Asked if Wembley was the best place if you win and was worst if you lose, Powell responded: “Finals are like that. Finals are for winning.

“I have had some beautiful moments in finals and some pretty bad ones as well. It just makes it more special when you do come out on top.

“They are not a great place when you don’t come out with the prize. You have got to make sure that your build-up is really good and that you are nice and relaxed, as well as being focussed on what you need to do.

“And it’s worthwhile because the joy in winning is in stark comparison to the other side of it.”

He added: “There are certain clubs that experience finals more than others. That is something that we want to head towards.

“In general, players don’t get to finals that much. There aren’t that many in a season and it’s important that you get the most out of them.

“It’s important we get our preparation right, the build-up to it is consistent, players playing well and players training well, whether they are in the team or not.

“This is for the club and it’s for the fans. I know the players are excited about it and it is massive for the fans.

“I saw them at Bradford and to see how many people were there supporting the boys was great to see.”

In terms of the team selection against Sheffield Eagles, Powell revealed: “As in every team, there are certain players who you know you are going to select.

“We have been reasonably consistent and I like finals being quite close to semi-finals as you can keep the focus tuned in to the players having to play well to either keep their place in the team or get a place in the team. It is great that way. I am pleased that it is close.”

Powell was brought in ahead of the 2024 campaign by new owner Matt Ellis following the club’s relegation from Super League.

They have made an encouraging start in the Championship and are already building for 2025 by signing Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone, with Powell believing that a Wembley win, all being well, is the start of an “unbelievable journey”.

He said: “It’s about being a successful club. Matt, right from the start, was talking about being successful in his time at the club, which he is saying is going to be a very long time and I believe him.

“And you want to start well. I think we have started well and then it’s about maintaining what you do and maintaining the standards of what you’ve got.

“I can see an unbelievable journey on the horizon and this is just the start of it.

“This year was about getting some real positivity around the club and to maintain that consistently across the season.

“Obviously moving forward, as you can see with the recent signings, that we are looking at signing highly talented, international quality players.

“We have got a lot of really good players at the club, who are doing a phenomenal job for us and will continue to do so.