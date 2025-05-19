Wakefield claimed a memorable 2025 double over the Wire thanks to a sensational 40-10 victory at the DIY Kitchens Stadium inspired by Mason Lino.

The half-back was at the heart of everything good about Trin as they stormed into an 18-0 lead. Warrington pulled two tries back before half-time but 22 unanswered points in the second 40 from Wakefield provided a third win in four games which lifted them into the top six.

“I thought we were great,” a delighted Powell told the media after the game. “We had a period in the first half where we gave a bit of momentum back to Warrington but, overall, we dominated the game.

“Defensively we were pretty solid and with the ball we have got a proper team that can play. We have got an outstanding team and we are just going to get better and better.

“The boys that are in at the moment are doing a class job and we have got players who are going to push for competition a little bit further down the track.

“We have got a proper team that challenges everybody. We should believe in ourselves.”

The key to the win was the platform handed to them in the opening nine minutes thanks to Caius Faatili’s double before Josh Griffin’s convert try extended the lead even further as Warrington, still on a high after reaching the Challenge Cup final, looked shell-shocked.

“You always want to start well and I felt like Warrington needed to be put under pressure at the start,” Powell revealed. “Getting to Wembley is an emotional thing and I felt we needed to get after them early. I thought we did that really well.

“We got a couple of tries and then we got 18-0 up. But we lost momentum and conceded a couple of tries. Our right edge didn’t handle it well.

“But we did some really mature things, particularly in the second half and the way we managed the game. Our last two games have been right up there in terms of game management and today it was a really accomplished performance.

“We are in a good place and we want to keep that as long as we can.”

Here are some photos from yesterday’s game between Wakefield and Warrington, taken by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

1 . Wakefield v Warrington Oliver Pratt in action for Wakefield. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wakefield v Warrington Caius Faatili has now scored three tries in two games for Trin. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Wakefield v Warrington Mason Lino pulled the strings against the Wire. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com Photo Sales